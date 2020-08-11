Deacon Mathew Dunn, of French Settlement, was ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Baton Rouge on Aug. 1 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge. Bishop Michael G. Duca celebrated the ordination Mass.
Deacon-elect Taylor Sanford, of Baton Rouge, was ordained to the diaconate at the same Mass. He anticipates being ordained to the priesthood next summer.
The ordinations were originally scheduled for May 23, but coronavirus restrictions in place at the time would have been limited attendance to 10 people. The Mass was still by invitation only because of social distancing directives and was televised and live streamed on CatholicLife Television (catholiclifetv.org).
Dunn graduated from French Settlement High School and is a parishioner at St. Joseph Church in French Settlement. He graduated from St. Joseph Seminary College in St. Benedict in 2016. He continued his studies at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans before graduating this year. He was to celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving the morning of Aug. 2 at St. Joseph Church in French Settlement.
Sanford is a graduate of St. George Catholic School and a parishioner at St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. He graduated from Catholic High School and LSU, majoring in chemical engineering, and entered seminary in 2014. He is serving a five-month deacon internship at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Parish in Donaldsonville and will return to Notre Dame Seminary in October to complete his studies. Sanford was to assist at his first Masses as a deacon and preach Aug. 2 at Ascension of Our Lord Church and at St. Francis of Assisi Church, both in Donaldsonville, and that evening at St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge.