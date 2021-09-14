Livingston Parish public schools announced slight adjustments to the academic calendar in light of recent closures for Hurricane Ida.
Superintendent Joe Murphy said that Sept. 22, which was scheduled as a school holiday, will now be a full student class day. Interim grade reports will be sent out on Sept. 20 — later than initially scheduled.
Although the Livingston Parish Fair was canceled because of storm damage in the area, there will still be a “Fair Day” holiday on Oct. 8.
“Right now, we are not taking away any scheduled school holidays or adding any days to our existing schedule, other than the Sept. 22 day," Murphy said. "We may have to make adjustments later in the year, or we may see time added to some schools to assist them in making up class time missed, but we are not at that decision point yet."
School officials build extra days into the calendar yearly to help address potential weather-related closures.
All but one school in the district have returned to in-person instruction or been scheduled to return this week.
Only Maurepas School will remain closed for the time being.