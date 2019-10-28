Still no details have been released in the child porn case against a Livingston Parish deputy and his teacher wife as authorities filed the allegations under seal in a brief court hearing Monday morning.
Cynthia Perkins, 34, will be held without bond for the 60 counts of production of child pornography and two counts of first-degree rape against her. Her husband, Dennis Perkins, 44, is scheduled for a bond hearing Wednesday.
Cynthia Perkins was subject to a Gwen’s Law hearing Monday during which the state argues the need for a suspect to be held without bond based on the safety of their alleged victim, which in Gwen’s Law cases is a family or household member.
However, the Attorney General’s Office filed its argument in written form and under seal Monday so attorneys did not have to discuss the details of the case in open court.
Perkins was represented by the public defender's office but during the Monday hearing a private attorney, James Spokes, went on record to represent her. Perkins waived her right to argue against being held without bond, but with the stipulation she and her attorney could do so at a later date with further argument.
Perkins signed a protective order in front of judge Charlotte Foster Monday, though Foster did not read aloud the name or initials of the protected person within the order.
When told she was not able to contact the person, nor have anyone else contact that person on her behalf, Perkins was soft spoken as she nodded her head and said "absolutely."
Cynthia and Dennis Perkins face more than five dozen counts each of production of child pornography, as well as two counts each of first-degree rape. Dennis Perkins faces additional counts of video voyeurism and obscenity.
The state Attorney General's Office is leading prosecution of the case after 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux on Thursday recused himself, citing a conflict of interest because his office had worked extensively with Denny Perkins in a law enforcement capacity over the years.
The Attorney General's office has said the investigation began with a possession and distribution of child pornography tip sent through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, but has released few details about the allegations within its arresting documents.
Dennis Perkins, who goes by the name Denny, is a longtime Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputy who most recently served led the SWAT team before Sheriff Jason Ard fired him upon learning about the child porn investigation. He had been with the department since 2002.
Cynthia Perkins had worked for Livingston Parish schools between 2009 and last Wednesday, when she resigned shortly after her arrest. She had taught at North Live Oak Elementary, Live Oak Middle School, and was a substitute at numerous schools before her most recently placement as an English Language Arts teacher at Westside Junior High School in Walker, where she'd been since 2016.
Some of Cynthia Perkins' personnel file records are protected under public information laws so it is difficult to know if she has ever faced discipline or similar issues, but a school district official said last week there is no history of complaints or concerns filed in the past regarding her conduct at school.
Records requests about Denny Perkins' LPSO personnel file have not yet been returned.
Cynthia Perkins is being held in the Livingston Parish Jail and Denny Perkins is housed at the Ascension Parish Jail due to his safety as he was most recently a law enforcement officer whose job potentially involved arresting the inmates he would be housed with.