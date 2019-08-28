Livingston Parish volleyball teams ready for net action
In continuing its upward trend, Live Oak volleyball was a district runner-up last season and advanced to the second round of the Division II playoffs for the second straight year.
The Eagles take a step up to Division I this season to play in the state's highest classification.
However, coach Chastity Sims said leaving the D-II ranks to join a district including St. Amant, East Ascension, Dutchtown and Walker isn't a reason for Live Oak to change its approach.
"Our district may be changing, but our preparation is staying the same," Sims said. "The way we prepare will stay the same. We're going to do what we know how to do."
It is back to business for Live Oak and the other Livingston Parish volleyball teams as the 2019 season gets underway Tuesday.
Live Oak opens with a home match against Brusly, while new district rival Walker entertains Madison Prep. Denham Springs hosts Springfield in the other opening match.
Live Oak's move up gives the parish three D-I volleyball teams, but Denham Springs has been moved out of the Livingston-Ascension district and into the area's other D-I district with Baton Rouge High, Zachary, Central and St. Joseph's.
The Yellow Jackets hope to benefit from having coach Pam Dubuy on the sideline for a full season.
Last season, Dubuy underwent breast cancer surgery in early August, limiting her availability for the first part of the season. When she made it back to the sideline in a full-time capacity, the Yellow Jackets reeled off 10 straight wins to reverse an 0-9 start.
Senior captains Sophie Faircloth and Kailey Dunham are key returnees, but Dubuy is replacing five seniors. A number of underclassmen must play key roles.
"The younger girls are going to have to step up, realizing it's not the J.V. level anymore," Dubuy said.
Denham Springs will still have two regular-season meetings with Walker and one with Live Oak despite competing in the neighboring D-I district.
How well Live Oak can offset the losses of libero Savannah Noble and outside hitters Olivia Betz and Camryn Gerage could determine its ability to maintain success in the higher classification. Betz was an All-Metro selection last year after recording 435 kills, 404 digs and 153 aces.
Senior setter Jamie Elenbaas returns as a third-year starter. Middle hitter Kaitlyn Till is back for her senior year after missing all of 2018 with an ankle injury.
Walker hopes to make huge strides now that coach Kaylee Guidry has had a full year to become acclimated. Guidry's background is in softball. She returned to her alma mater as the head volleyball coach just weeks before the 2018 season.
The coach and the team had their growing pains, winning only four matches.
"It was a tough spot, but it's something we can grow from," Guidry said. "You have to roll with it."
Senior Alexis Shirley makes the move from setter to libero. Junior middle hitter Anna Ferrand is another key returnee.
"They know we're in a tough district, but I don't think they're going to be intimidated anymore," Guidry said. "I think they're going to welcome that challenge."
Springfield looks to regain the form it showed in 2017 (winning 27 regular-season games en route to a district championship) as former Southeastern assistant Larry Smoot begins his first season.
Tabitha Lobell was one of the top players on that '17 team and returns for her senior season.
Football jamborees
Livingston Parish football teams will be under the lights for the first time with the start of the regular season just one week away.
Denham Springs will host Dutchtown in the DSHS jamboree on Thursday beginning at 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Live Oak will host West Jefferson with action getting underway at 5:30 p.m.
Walker will face Catholic High at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in other jamboree action.
The Albany jamboree will kick off Friday at 6 p.m. when Springfield faces Independence. Albany meets Pope John Paul II in the nightcap.