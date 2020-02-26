Martin Wilmott served as a “trainer” during the recent Livingston Parish Library Comic Con.
The program featured a performer inside a very large, realistic dinosaur costume. The costume allowed the performer to walk about and perform antics that might have been done by a dinosaur.
Wilmott engaged the crowd, especially the youngsters who gathered around the prancing dinosaur, with stories about the reptile and its history. The giant lizard chomped on a nearby bush, let the children pet him, opened and shut his huge mouth lined with wicked looking teeth, and simply amused and amazed the crowd gathered in one of the courtyards.
Wilmott’s story was as interesting as the creature he coached. His distinctive accent identified him as a native of Great Britain and in an interview he explained how he came to make the move from his birthplace in England to Watson.
“It all started with the New Orleans Saints,” Wilmott said. He said that a number of years ago he watched a football game in London in which the Saints were participating. “I was intrigued by the Saints. I met some people from Louisiana, including a sports writer for The Times-Picayune, and they invited me to come to Louisiana for a visit. I took their advice and came for a visit, loved the place, and decided to stay awhile. Eventually I married a local girl, and we made our home in Watson. I love this country,” Wilmott said.
He began entertaining at birthday parties, reunions and similar events with bounce houses and when he heard about the dinosaur, he decided to add that to his attractions. “The dino is extremely popular. ... It’s a tremendous hit. Some kids are afraid of it, but most of them love it. It’s really something special. I’m thinking about getting another one to go along with this one. It’s been good to me. ... I’m saving my money to buy a season ticket for the New Orleans Saints,” he said.
Wilmott said the dinosaur costumes are custom-made in China and added, “they don’t come cheap.”