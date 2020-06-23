The traditional May Crowning of a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary took place on a student-by-student basis this year at Holy Ghost Catholic School in Hammond. The principal, Donna Wallette, sent out an email to remind and encourage students to stop by to leave a flower at the statue in front of the office and to say a prayer for those in need. Wallette crowned the school's statue of Mary, and vases were set out for the students' flowers. Also, third graders created a video in which teachers and students recited a decade of the Rosary.

View comments