A member of the Livingston Parish School Board said Monday a newly hired band director suspected of having an inappropriate relationship with a student at a Texas school five years ago has been placed on administrative leave.

Denham Springs High School this summer had hired Vincent Fortado to lead the Yellow Jacket Marching Band. Five years ago, Fortado left his job at Brazoswood High School as Texas police investigated claims he had had sex with a student. He denied the claim and was not charged. During the investigation, Fortado admitted to sending "flirty" text messages to a student and sitting with her while she deleted them from her telephone at his request.

School board member Karen Schmitt, who represents the Denham Springs area, said Monday that Fortado was placed on leave last week. Citing documents obtained from police in Clute, Texas, The Advocate reported about the 2013 investigation into Fortado on Thursday night.

According to police, Fortado denied any type of "inappropriate physical contact" but admitted he grew too close to the student. He said he was trying to boost the girl's self-esteem, and told investigators it was the girl who admitted feelings for him, not the other way around.

"He basically feels like he messed up trying to be friendly and trying to help the girls," the report says.

The Brazosport Independent School District conducted a separate investigation. In December 2013, the Texas State Board for Educator Certification issued an "inscribed reprimand" to a teacher named Vincent Fortado, according to online records. The board defines that as a "formal, published censure appearing on the face of an educator's certificate." It does not affect the validity of his teaching certificate. The basis for the sanction is not specified.

Fortado is certified to teach in Louisiana, according to online records.

Fortado said last week that he disclosed the investigation to Livingston Parish School District officials when he sought his current job, but a spokesperson for the school system would not confirm whether that was done, citing it being a personnel matter. Schmitt, the school board member, cited the same thing while saying she could not elaborate on Fortado's situation.

Fortado did not respond to a phone message seeking comment Monday evening.

According to a police report obtained through a public records request, a detective interviewed several teachers, students and parents but could not corroborate claims that a crime may have occurred.

One of the girls, whose name is redacted in the report, told a detective that she developed a relationship with Fortado as a mentor, and she got his cell phone number after he asked her to feed his cats.

The girl said the relationship grew closer, and Fortado told her that he had "feelings for her" and that seeing her in running clothes "makes (him) think things he shouldn't," according to the report. She also said he placed his hand on her leg and her hand "like he was comforting here," and he also asked her if she ever had sex.

It is not clear from the police report whether Fortado resigned or was fired from Brazoswood High School.

After he left the Texas school, he was a band director at a New Mexico high school for one year before moving to Australia to pursue a doctoral degree in music.