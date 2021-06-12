HAMMOND — Julie Chase has joined North Oaks Health System as director of risk management, regulatory and external review.
Chase’s appointment marks a return to the health system where she worked for 12 years in the 1990s and 2000s in a variety of areas as a staff registered nurse and charge nurse. In 1997, she received the health system’s Nurse Excellence of the Year Award.
In her new role, Chase will work to ensure the health system’s compliance with existing and emerging requirements governing health care quality, safety, service, technology and operations.
For the past four years, Chase has served as risk manager for Tulane Medical Center and Tulane Lakeside Hospital. Before that, she was a clinical educator for Slidell Memorial Hospital for more than 7 years during which time she championed a grant-supported handwashing education program that reached approximately 3,000 school-aged children annually. Other patient care experience includes two years as a surgery unit nurse at Northshore Regional Medical Center in Slidell and three years as an infusion center nurse with Slidell Memorial Hospital.