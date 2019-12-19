The attorney for the former Livingston Parish SWAT leader now accused of 78 sexual offenses, including rape and producing child pornography, says his client is "steadfastly" denying the charges. He says an accusation the deputy ejaculated into cupcakes served to school children was a joke.

Dennis Perkins, 44, and his wife Cynthia Perkins, 34, were both arrested in late October on a series of child sex-related counts. Both appeared separately in court Thursday for arraignment, where each pleaded not guilty to the combined 150 felony counts against them.

Those counts include rape, sexual battery of a child under 13, video voyeurism, mingling harmful substances and producing child pornography, all allegedly committed during a period of several months in 2019.

Dennis Perkins was charged with an additional count of sexual abuse of a dog, and rape. The rape was allegedly carried out in 2014 with a yet-unidentified female.

Attorney Jarrett Ambeau — who signed on as the attorney for Dennis Perkins Thursday after attorney J. David Bourland resigned due to an inability to agree on a defense — asked Judge Robert Morrison III for Perkins to be taken out of solitary confinement. He's in isolation 23 hours a day, Ambeau said.

The Deparment of Corrections has said the isolation is for Perkins' and others' safety, but Ambeau said it has been "trying on the spirit."

"He's a human being... we don't believe in torturing people or pre-trial punishment," Ambeau said Thursday, standing outside the Livingston Parish Courthouse after arraignment.

Perkins was originally booked into the Livingston Parish Jail but was transferred to Ascension Parish Jail and then to Elayn Hunt Correctional Facility because he was a former deputy, which raised security concerns.

Ambeau said the horrific charges against Dennis Perkins have been grossly overstated. Though he would not comment on the child rape and pornography counts, he said in part that claims Perkins ejaculated on baked goods were untrue and "ridiculous inappropriate joking."

While the Attorney General's Office has not specified who the victims of that accusation are, a lawsuit that was unsealed Wednesday against Cynthia and Dennis Perkins and the Livingston Parish School Board claims those baked goods — cupcakes — were served to Cynthia Perkins' students.

Cynthia Perkins was a teacher at Westside Junior High School in Walker until she resigned soon after being arrested in October.

Ambeau said he wants to move the case through the court system quickly and determine the truth, adding that while Dennis Perkins may have committed some inappropriate acts, "it's not nearly what is (the) first impression."

"He's struggling, he's embarrassed, he's heartbroken that he's perhaps participated in some of these things," Ambeau said, though he did not specify which of the 78 counts against Perkins his client is admitting involvement in.

Court records show Cynthia Perkins filed for divorce against Dennis Perkins Thursday, just prior to the court hearing. Neither Ambeau nor James Spokes, Cynthia's defense attorney, would comment on that matter or its implications for the case.

Cynthia Perkins claimed in the documents that her husband had made several threats that left her "fearful" of him, and she sought a restraining order to keep Dennis Perkins from accessing her and her belongings through the proceedings.

The two married in early December 2018 in Las Vegas, according to the documents.