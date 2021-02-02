Kids' flower drawing and painting workshop
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting artist instructor Shelly Frederick at the Arts Council Gallery for a children's drawing and painting class. Kids ages 6 and up will learn basic drawing and painting techniques to paint a flower bouquet. No previous experience necessary. All supplies included.
The class is at 10 a.m., Feb. 6, and costs $10 and reservations should be made soon as space is limited. Registration deadline is Feb. 4. Masks are required. For information visit www.ArtsLivingston.org and select Book a Class or call (225) 664-1168 to sign up.
Plant sale at Walker High
The Walker FFA Spring Plant Sale is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 27 at Walker High School. Students have been raising flowers, vegetable and herbs that are for sale at the event. Students also will be selling jams, goat soap, wood shop and welding projects.
Car show planned
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 2 is hosting its first car show on March 20 at 32280 Terry St., Springfield. March 27 is the rain date. Registration is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. with judging from 10 a.m. to noon. Awards will be given at 2 p.m.
Cars, trucks and motorcycles may be shown with first, second and third place in each, as well as Chief's Choice for each. A raffle will be held for $150 gift card, a chicken drop, 10 $100 giveaways and a 50/50 raffle. Tacos and pulled pork sandwiches will be available.
Text or call (225) 209-44842 for information or message lpfpd2.fundraising@gmail.com.
Turn to the library for activities
In addition to regular programs such as story times and crafts, the Livingston Parish Library has special events. The largest is the annual ComicCon, which is moving online for the week of Feb. 22–27.
Several trivia nights are set for February, as well as a program on snakes of Louisiana and Mississippi on Feb. 18. A program using air-dry clay will be held for ages 12 and up on Feb. 5, and “Swamp Pop Adventure” virtual puppet show for children 11 and younger is set for Feb. 19.
Visit www.mylpl.info for information on these and other programs.