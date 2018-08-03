Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard is seeking the owner of two horses found wandering near Denham Springs and Watson nearly a year ago.
"The Sheriff, after diligent effort, has been unable to locate the owner/owners of the livestock," according to a public notice that ran in the Livingston Parish News on Thursday.
One paint horse and one dark bay miniature horse were picked up roaming around the Fountainebleau subdivision on Sept. 4, 2017, according to the notice.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Lori Steele said the horses "have been in our care while attempting to locate the owner." The notice says the horses are being kept and cared for at 13337 Buddy Ellis Rd., Denham Springs.
The owner is responsible for $1,840 for the costs of collecting and keeping the horses over the past year.
"Costs continue to accrue," the notice said.