The Hammond farmers market has a new home.
Hammond’s Downtown Development District held a Market Moving Party on Aug. 21 to mark the moving of the Country Market from its traditional location near the DDD building on Thomas Street to the grounds of the former Hammond Feed and Seed Store.
The DDD is in the process of establishing a community garden on the same site. Kati Morse, assistant director of the development district, said the crowds on hand to visit the market at its new location were the largest seen this year. Dozens of booths filled the site offering a wide variety of products, most of them grown or created by area residents.