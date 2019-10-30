Perrin Early Learning Center held its September Pandarific Program for students with excellent behavior at school. The students received a certificate for a free kid’s meal from Raising Canes, a Wendy’s Frosty and a trip to the treasure chest. Students include, from left, front row, Peyton Ditta, Jourdyn Tillman, Annabelle Krieger, Emily Duplain, Terrell Brandau, Madden Ronquille, Zachary Plaisance and Zi’Quan Pope; Second row, Amelia Gibbs, Layla Bernos, Jack Calcagno, McKinzy Coleman, Bethanie Fornea, Floyd McGee, Rileigh Turner, Brodie Richoux, Presleigh Forshey, Violette Dutton and Taylor Youngblood; and third row, Cyrus Clark, Eli Watts, Cassidy Kenney, Kai’den Gordon, Brandon Brumfield, Waylon Willis, Ava Cannino, Ma’Laysia Varnado and Milan Domengeaux. In the back row are Principal Patricia Foster and Assistant Principal Lorinda Elzy.