With football’s regular season winding down, there was a playoff atmosphere Friday when Walker hosted Denham Springs for their District 4-5A game.
The stands were filled on the home and visitor sides, and the stakes were high. A win by either team would likely be enough to secure a spot in the Class 5A playoffs while a loss would put such an achievement in jeopardy.
The game itself was well-played by both teams, particularly in the fourth quarter. After Denham Springs rallied to take a 21-20 lead, the teams took turns producing touchdown drives in the last four minutes. By the time they were finished, the score was tied 28-28 and the game was headed to overtime.
The overtime did not last long.
Denham Springs’ Ray McKneely took a handoff and bounced right on his way to a 10-yard touchdown run on first down. Walker had its chance to score, but Jacory Thomas’ run was stopped short of the goal on fourth down.
With a 35-28 win in its pocket, Denham Springs (5-3, 2-2) was able to think about the playoffs.
“We’re in now,” Denham Springs coach Brett Beard said. (Making the playoffs) has been a goal for our program. We felt like this was a must-win game (against Walker) to put us in a good spot and not have to rely on anybody else.”
The win takes some of the pressure off Denham Springs this week when it hosts Scotlandville. It also allowed the Yellow Jackets to learn what its like to win a pressure-packed game on the road.
“This is what it feels like when you’re in a playoff game. It's what it feels like when you get a playoff win,” Beard said. “Your back is against the wall and you come through. I’m really proud of our program and our kids. It's a big step for us.”
For Walker (3-5, 1-3), despite the loss, there were positives. The Wildcats defense held Denham Springs without a first down in the first half. Late in the game, after the Jackets had taken the lead and the momentum, Walker responded with its own touchdown and almost held on for the win.
Instead, the Wildcats are tasked with getting a win against undefeated Zachary on Thursday. A loss would leave them needing help to make the playoffs.
“We’ve put ourselves in a tough spot,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. "Right now, this one hurts but we’ll have to come back ready on Sunday. It's a short week to turn around and we’ve got to get over this. I’m very proud of these guys. They fought their butts off.”