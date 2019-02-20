Jan. 30
Lankford, Ernest Roscoe: 40, 55518 Hano Road, Independence, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, simple burglary.
Janise, Jonathan: 32, 8972 Sharee Place, Denham Springs, drug court sanction.
Breeland, Arica Meagan: 28, 38701 Hebert Lane, Ponchatoula, drug court sanction.
Callender, Michael Shane: 44, 15940 Ruth Drive, Walker, court remand.
Kennison, Travis: 35, 16549 La. 16, French Settlement, drug court sanction.
Garner, Alan: 29, 06342 San Juan St., Baton Rouge, probation, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, false certificates, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Lebert, Amos Joseph: 36, 15012 Beau Jon St., Prairieville, fugitive.
Sullivan, Erica: 39, 321 Blackburn Road, Hammond, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Brooks, Brennen: 22, 29445 Sonya Drive, Albany, two counts manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, violation of protective orders.
Kirkland, Stacey: 50, 30835 Leroy Shafett Road, Albany, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
Gerald, William: 36, 3310 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, theft, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, theft.
Cannon, Justin J.: 34, 13588 Dunn Road, Walker, court remand.
Fontenot, Benjamin T.: 23, 30674 Corbin Ave.,Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Teal, Thor N.: 28, 33850 Mack Road, Walker, monetary instrument abuse, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities.
Sinclair, Terri: 52, 12436 Springfield Road, Denham Springs, theft.
Artieta, Jeffery Paul: 36, 10327 Sims Road, Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence, domestic abuse battery.
Cobb, Christopher: 18, 13139 Browden St., Walker, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer.
Evans, Justin: 30, 11474 Cornerview Road, Gonzales, theft, vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition, security required.
Jan. 31
Davis, Darrow Renell: 31, 18990 Austin St., Springfield, driving while intoxicated.
Lay, Billy: 38, 11482 Florida Blvd., Walker, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Matthews, Alex: 25, 13643 Brown Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, proper equipment required on vehicles, security required.
Salgureo, Ronald Saul: 20, 2810 Lexington Drive, Metairie, fugitive.
Theriot White: 37, Maranda Dawn Road, 9220 Henderson Road, Denham Springs, four counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Archibald, Dustin C.: 30, 30180 Barnett Road, Denham Springs, four counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Thames, Charles: 40, 22804 Cabo Lane, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Harris, Curtis Ryan: 35, 28065 Juban Road, Denham Springs, obstructing public passages, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Fox, Jerry: 61, 2512 Cavalier Drive, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.
Johnson, Justin M.: 26, 26918 La. 22, Springfield, probation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury, two counts theft, switched plate, security required, driving left of center.
Miller, Brandon: 27, 10216 Lockhart Road, Denham Springs, simple burglary.
Street, Casey: 27, 17036 Florida Blvd., Holden, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, accessory after the fact aiding felon.
Wheat, Kirby Aaron: 30, 17036 Florida Blvd., Holden, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
Thompson, Zachary Kyle: 26, 20575 Texas St., Livingston, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Foster, Stephen: 40, Brookfield Drive, Ponchatoula, court remand.
Watts, Anthony Delatte: 49, 26786 Pine Ridge Drive, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Coleman, Stephen: 40, 7474 Pine Bluff Road, Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen things.
Sanchez, Jason: 37, 30958 Blossom St., Denham Springs, fugitive.
Allen, William Samuel: 30, 14335 West A.J. Rouyea Road, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer.
Self, Dashae Lenor Maria: 21, 16076 Haylord Oaks Drive, Walker, security required, following vehicles, registration certificates, speeding.
Morris, Landon: 29, 18003 Claudette Drive, Zachary, speeding.
Pabst, Karly: 21, 34092 La. 16, Denham Springs, parole.
Feb. 1
Clay, Andrew S.: 44, 29686 S. Palmetto St., Walker, battery of a dating partner.
Brisco, Steven Wayne: 45, Foxboro Road, Denham Springs, traffic bench warrant.
Perry, Charles Robert: 28, 22600 Buck Watts Road, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Lovett, Terry: 33, 28445 Charlie Watts Road, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited.
Strickland, Jasmine: 29, complete address unavailable, Springfield, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Provost, Christopher: 45, 2245 Pocahontas St., Baton Rouge, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, two counts theft, resisting an officer.
Retana, Denise: 46, 127 Baxter St., Baton Rouge, theft, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security.
Coldiron, Robert: 38, 164 Doyle Branch Lane, Jena, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Danos, Rocky: 36, 216 Leve St., Chauvin, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Wilkerson, Lorenzo: 37, 1003 Hood St., Jonesville, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Langlois, Chad: 42, 9087 Willow Bend Drive, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Strickland, Justin: 42, 10624 Florida Blvd., Walker, speeding, resisting an officer, driving while intoxicated.
Garner, David: 45, 1402 La. 587, Foxworth Mississippi, probation, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Jones, Tom D.: 49, 41132 Dean St., Gonzales, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, lamps on other vehicles and equipment, security required, no driver's license, parole.
Breard, Dylan: 23, 8743 Montclair Drive, Denham Springs, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Baggett, Terry: 40, 7134 Ruston Drive, Baker, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Belt, Angela: 35, 23222 Pony Drive, Zachary, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Patterson, Mark: 23, 33065 Mack Road, Walker, transported/court/return.
Callender, Kacie: 37, 18245 Frenchtown Acres Drive, Greenwell Springs, obtaining Schedule III drugs by fraud.
Creel, Kenneth: 44, 20211 Perrilloux Road, Livingston, two counts illegal possession of stolen things, two counts principal/theft.
Matthews, Jean: 40, 5376 Brown Road, Ethel, failure to pay child support.
Chedraui, Rene C.: 26, 34319 Woodland Trace, Denham Springs, theft.
Mcneely, Edward Ray: 49, 217 Big Allen Loop, Deville, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Shelton, Billy Ray: 36, 8473 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, probation administrative sanction.
Agnew, Brandon L.: 32, 10626 Eagle Crest Drive, Denham Springs, resisting an officer, signal lamps and signal devices, false certificates, registration certificates, operating vehicle with suspended license/no license issued, second degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury.
Wiseman, William: 34, 14668 Courtney Road, Walker, criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated.
Corio, Toni: 39, 17045 Randall Drive, Livingston, three counts simple battery.
Feb. 2
Boudreaux, Cody Lynn: 27, 23069 La. 22, Maurepas, criminal trespass, simple battery.
Jenkins, Dylan Jason: 24, 8612 Wildwood Drive, Denham Springs, bicycles/front lamps/side and rear reflectors, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Boudreaux, Johnny: 33, 34188 La. 43, Independence, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault, hunting or discharge of firearms when prohibited.
Bond, Ricky: 32, 13892 Cobblestone Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Street, Cullen Dakota: 25, 37460 Walker North Road, Walker, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, careless operation, failure to appear.
Forrest, Dylan Wayne: 23, 15025 Picou Road, Maurepas, three counts illegal possession of stolen things, simple criminal damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle.
Louque, Cary: 23, 15104 Tom Williams Road, Gonzales, security required, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, tail lamps.
Daniels, William: 28, 29374 Catholic Hall Road, Hammond, disturbing the peace, criminal trespass.
Easley, Emily: 30, 2001 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge, vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, hit-and-run driving, reckless operation of a vehicle, stop signs and yield signs, accident reports/when and to whom made/information aid, vehicle registration expired.
Nail, Jakob: 18, 29280 Willow Glen St., Denham Springs, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Benoit, Chelsea: 31, 12718 Darby Drive, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, traffic control signals, two counts traffic bench warrant, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/no license issued, stop signs and yield signs, two counts speeding.
Collins, Clovis: 57, 29520 Livingston Road, Albany, aggravated battery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, domestic abuse battery, theft, aggravated assault.
Breaux, Mckenzie: 21, 30171 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, driver must be licensed.
Christen, Celestina: 57, 20151 Perrin Ferry Road, Springfield, battery of a dating partner.
Kanoa, William: 56, 20151 Perrin Ferry Road, Springfield, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Smith, Kenneth: 23, 30630 Stephen Drive, Denham Springs, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment, two counts sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, probation.
Roberts, Daniel: 49, 1803 Gravier St., New Orleans, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, simple battery domestic violence, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Feb. 3
Hernandez, Jose A.: 36, 10960 Ave. 15, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, reckless operation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driver must be licensed, security required, switched plate, proper equipment required on vehicle inspection tag required, proper equipment required on vehicles.
Weber, Christopher: 32, 37925 La. 16, Denham Springs, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment, simple battery domestic violence.
Taylor, Justin: 25, 708 Dawes Drive, Denham Springs, speeding, reckless operation of a vehicle, obstructing public passages, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Robinson, Treveon: 19, 10557 Section Road, Irwinville, criminal trespass, simple criminal damage to property, flight from an officer/aggravated flight from an officer.
Sullivan, Jessica: 36, 28595 Beas Nursery Road, Hammond, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Sibley, Chester: 36, 16960 Mitchell Road, French Settlement, fugitive.
Gremelsbacker, Nigel: 18, 5814 Misty Lane, Jarreau, criminal trespass, simple criminal damage to property, two counts flight from an officer/aggravated flight from an officer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Cuti, Blake: 23, 32828 Clinton Allen Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, speeding, traffic bench warrant.
Hamilton, Roxanne: 41, 13740 Henry Drive, Denham Springs, theft.
Thomas, Chenaud D.: 37, 1054 Valcour Drive, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, resisting an officer, operating vehicle with suspended license/no license issued, careless operation.
Walker, Brandy: 42, 32462 Brandywood St., Denham Springs, expired motor vehicle insurance, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/no license issued, security required, secretary to require periodical inspection, speeding.
Feb. 4
Hughes, Kindra: 45, 131 Saxon St., Ponchatoula, appearing in an intoxicated condition, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, theft, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription.
Rheams, Phillip Dahawn: 23, 13605 Buck Perkins Road, Walker, aggravated flight from an officer, intentional refusal to stop, life endangerment, six counts stop signs and yield signs, speeding, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer.
Grayer, Quincy James: 25, 30226 Travis St., Walker, possession of marijuana, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles, expired motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Smith, Devin D.: 19, 2534 Bollet Cove Road, Ville Platte, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Engleton, Jordan: 34, 2674 Fourth St., Berwick, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Theriot, Dakota Michael: 21, 14614 Courtney Road, Walker, three counts first-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle.
Goble, William: 20, 26075 Fallen Oaks Drive, Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen things.
Harlaux, Timothy Daniel: 38, 8400 Island Road, Ventress, no passing zones, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin under 2 grams, speeding.
Butler, Terry: 60, 9116 Great Smokey Ave., Baton Rouge, felony theft, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, resisting an officer.
Corkern, Paige: 20, 28630 Old Doyle Road, Livingston, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Berard, Joshua Cole: 34, 38300 Reinninger Road, Denham Springs, appearing in an intoxicated condition, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property.
Wright, Chelsie Monique: 29, 26310 John L. Lane, Denham Springs, court remand.
Perez, Boris: 35, 8479 Clover St., Denham Springs, three counts sexual battery.
Shaffett, Sonya Deette Bell: 43, 24186 Adam Taylor Road, Livingston, illegal transmission of monetary funds, bank fraud, forgery, monetary instrument abuse.
Michelli, Corey: 30, 31685 Linder Road, Denham Springs, court cost.
Mcdonald, Adam: 30, 19729 Zara Sage, Walker, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, expired motor vehicle insurance.
Foley, Lorene Katelynn: 29, 12229 Brandon Drive, Denham Springs, court remand.
Williamson, Brittany: 26, 156 Hickory Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Hester, Robert: 31, 22310 La. 1032, Denham Springs, violation of protective orders.
Pickering, Mindy Gill: 32, 33230 Walker Road, Walker, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment, driving on roadway lane for traffic, expired motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Wintz, Hailey Rene: 22, 37161 Lakeshore Drive, Prairieville, theft of a motor vehicle, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, expired motor vehicle insurance, speeding.
Barker, Jack: 40, 4051 David St., Zachary, switched plate, expired motor vehicle insurance, three counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, registration certificates, traffic control signals, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Teal, Jennifer: 30, 33750 Mack Road, Walker, court remand.
Leblanc, Rusty: 31, 19765 Music Lane, Springfield, second degree sexual battery.
Allen, Eric Shane: 29, 8626 Wisteria Drive, Denham Springs, probation.
Mclin, Cody Allen: 25, 7615 Magnolia Beach Road, Apt. 116, Denham Springs, theft.
Larpenter, Danny: 61, 17615 Union Landing Road, Livingston, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited.
Lang, Robert George: 65, 30530 Milton Road, Walker, duty of offender to notify law enforcement of change of address, residence, or other registration.
Allen, Cole: 19, 12971 Devall Road, Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, aggravated flight from an officer, intentional refusal to stop, life endangerment, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, littering prohibited, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old.
Maisonneuve, Eric David: 37, 23039 La. 22, Maurepas, simple battery domestic violence, failure to pay child support.
Feb. 5
Zachary, Justin: 25, La. 957, Ethel, fugitive.
Stratton, Morgan: 24, 24944 La. 42, Holden, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription.
Martinez, Steve Michael: 36, 2181 Tower St., Denham Springs, probation.
Morgan, Russell: 50, 36462 Outback Road, Denham Springs, all drivers must secure license/emergency vehicle exception, speeding, obedience to police officers, weights and standards police, following vehicles, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Johnson, Jerry Dean: 44, 1508 Weeping Willow Drive, Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, violation of protective orders.
Braud, Barry: 30, 17371 Wanda Lee Lane, Livingston, five counts illegal possession of stolen things, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
Bercegeay, Kimberly: 33, 17365 Wanda Lee Lane, Livingston, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old.
Knight, Juleah Marie: 18, 00701 Magnolia St., Hammond, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Phillips, Raven: 23, 27407 Horseshoe North Road, Independence, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Rowland, Nikki: 29, 9293 Springfield Road, Denham Springs, issuing worthless checks, following vehicles, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required.
Anderson, Gene J.: 27, 23441 Hutchinson CC Road, Springfield, driving while intoxicated.
Rogers, Debra N.: 57, 24788 Lorin Eferson Road, Livingston, court remand.
Caldwell, Brock M.: 40, 22137 Walker S. Road, Denham Springs, cyberstalking.
Chachere, Zachary: 30, 38081 Therese Road, Prairieville, fugitive.
Leader, Carl A.: 47, 14029 Hood Road, Denham Springs, cruelty to animals/simple and aggravated.
Nadeau, Summer: 27, 2136 Debenedetto Lane, Baton Rouge, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, child passenger restraint system, child passenger restraint system.
Spain, Kevin R.: 30, 30600 La. 16, Apt. 504, Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of marijuana 14 grams or more, turning movements and required signals.
Goins, Montreal: 37, 11331 Maxwell Drive, Walker, careless two counts operation, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, expired motor vehicle insurance, fugitive.
Feb. 6
Thompson, Bradley: 33, 30888 Cane Market Road, Walker, traffic bench warrant, illegal possession of stolen things.
Daigle, Kerry: 42, 138 Hummell St., Denham Springs, two counts simple burglary, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Kelley, Terri Lynn: 46, 29240 Bill Mclin Road, Livingston, Special Restrictions On Lamps, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance.