Billy Cormier Insurance Agency opened for business in August, right before Hurricane Ida hit the area. Overcoming the setbacks of the past year, the business made the opening official on March 23 with an official ribbon cutting hosted by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
Owner Billy Cormier and his wife Allison were present to cut the ribbon at the event. Also present were staff members Jim McLaughlin, Ciera Bennett–Smith, Destiny Ceasar and Hayley Childers along with family members, chamber officials and City of Walker officials.
Cormier graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Catholic High School in Hammond and LSU.
He has more than 10 years of experience with State Farm and is excited to personalize insurance coverage whether that’s in home, auto, business or life insurance protection. He also offers youthful driver discounts.
His office is located at 9775 Florida Blvd., Suite F., in Walker.