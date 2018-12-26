DENHAM SPRINGS — Christmas in The Village, a procession of holiday-related activities in Historic Downtown Denham Springs that spanned the month of December, came to a conclusion Dec. 18, when the city’s Kiwanis Club hosted the 2018 Lighting of the Christmas Tree Program.
Cheers went up from a large crowd gathered in front of the Old Train Station when the lights flashed brightly from the tree at the conclusion of a countdown led by Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry.
The tree lighting was the latest in the string of events that started with the Lighting of the Old City Hall several weeks earlier. Landry told the crowd that he was “extremely proud of our city … our Denham Springs. Every year the Christmas in the Village gets bigger and bigger. This has been a wonderful season and so many of our people have come out to celebrate together. Tonight is yet another beautiful night in the city of Denham Springs.”
Michelle Crosby, president of the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club, said her club is happy to be able to host the event. "Kiwanis is dedicated to serving the community, especially the children," she said. "Christmas is so very much about the children that it is only natural that we would want to present a program such as this for our families. Christmas is a wonderful time of the year. It’s a time to bring everyone together to experience joy and happiness and that’s what tonight is all about."
The Christmas tree lighting had to be postponed from an earlier scheduled date because of inclement weather.
In his introductory remarks, Landry praised Joan LeBlanc and Donna Jennings, of Main Street Denham Springs, for their work in decorating the train station.
As a footnote to the program, at about the moment the celebration was to start, a long freight train began rumbling past the Old Train Station. The crowd cheered when the train had passed and the program got underway.
Providing initial entertainment was the Apprentice Choir under the Direction of Barbara Walker.
Offering “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” was the LPCC & YAA Gospel Choir. The audience joined in a sing-along to “Jingle Bells,” “Joy to the World" and “O Come All Ye Faithful.”