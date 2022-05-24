Walker High's Class of 2022 commencement ceremony was held at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Southeastern Louisiana University.

Graduates:

Lauren Nicole Achord

Alexis Nicole Allen

Andrew Micheal Allen

Destiny Cheyanne Allen

Jaci Ann Allen

Maryn Ann Allen

Chad Michael Allen Jr.

Kelly Julissa Amaya-Velasquez

Deseray Nicole Anderson

Ja'Quon Markel Anderson

Rylee Rene Anderson

Austin Jack Andrews

David Leonel Angel Jr.

Natalie Grace Arceneaux

Garris Brenner Armentor

Ethan James Armstrong

Austin Gregory Avant

Braydie Nicolas Babin

Kenlee Rayne Baham

Ethan Baiamonte

Ashton Grace Bailey

Dylan Anthony Bailey

Jacob Michael Bailey

Lainee Kay Bailey

Molly Elizabeth Baker

Lianna Marie Barber

Matthew James Baty

Tyler Austin Beatty

Tristan Joseph Belleau

Hunter Chase Berrian

Paxton Carter Berry

Sabrina Gabrielle Berthelot

Hunter Dayne Bethel

Alexie Star Bezar

Brenton Dee Billings

Tanner Dee Billings

Benjamin Paul Blackwell

Emma Hayes Blount

Bailey Anne Bourgeois

Madelyn Isabella Bourgoyne

Tanner Michael Bourque

Ethan Travis Bousquet

Garrett Dean Brammer

Bryanna Elise Brown

Tabitha Leeann Bryan

Casey James Bryant

Hailey Ashton Buratt

Hannah Marie Buratt

Jordan Maximus Burke

Donald Ray Butler III

Marguerite Juanita Ana-Maria Byrd

Jordan Louise Calcote

Katryn Rae Caldwell

Brysen Michael Calhoun

Maggie Elizabeth Callender

Jizel Garcia Cano

Tyler Alexzander Cantu

Dayne Kendall Carpenter

Casen John Carver

Alisa Ann Castille

Austin Joel Castille

Benjamin Alexander Castille

Chandler Rashad Cato

Noah Hayden Cecil

Nicole Ann Champagne

Angela Dawn Chandler

Cameron Skyler Chiro

Jacob Anthony Chmurka

Taylor Micheal Chmurka

Alexandra Elise Clark

Hayden Laurent Clinesmith

Orrin Lee Cobb

Kennedy Alexandra Cointment

Ladarrion Savon Colar

Charles Edwin Collins Jr.

Nadia Rose Collins

Alexander Brody Colwart

Collin Douglas Comeaux

Madisyn Jewellene Compton

Khylei Jordyn Cooke-Rackley

Raegan Alise Corley

Ayden Daniel Cormier

Haleigh Michelle Courtney

Logan Ruben Courtney

Alexis Brianna Covington

Logan Mark Covington

Brice Jeffery Cox

Matthew Donald Craig

Savannah Sheryal Craig

Dawson Ryan Crawford

Weston James Daigle

Alayna Louise Daigrepont

Jenna Rose Davila

Ashton Chance Davis

Javon Montrell Day

Shane Bryant Demars

Jonathan Rangel Diaz

Dusty James Diez

Nicholas Anthony DiMartino

Ryan Anthony DiMartino

Avion Miccah Dotch

Christopher Bernard Dugas

Zoe Dawn Duncan

Ca'Mil Simaya Dunn

Kaden James Dunn

Julia Haynes Durbin

Mikaley Jane Duthu

Shane Martin Easley

Joseph Michael Edwards

Carlie Anne Ellis

Katie Victoria Ellis

Cody James Engel

Hanna Marie Engel

Rayne Stiles England

Estefany Rubi Espinal-Ramirez

Audrey Claire Eunice

Markel Zaccheaus Evans

Hunter Cole Farris

James Allen Farris

Erin Laine Ferguson

Krystian Lynn Fleming

Bevin Trinity Flippen

Abram Flores

Isaiah Isaac Flores

Alexis Emily Flowers

Connor Bryce Fontenot

Dalun James Fontenot

Fisher Bankston Fontenot

Blane Monroe Forbes

Brady David Forbes

Owen Joel Forbes

Ariannah Leighayn Ford

Devin Bradley Ford

Derrick Lamonz Edward Ford Jr.

Alyssa Michelle Foster

A'Nighya Le'Shea' Foster

Alexis Fragoso Jr.

Aiden Jacob Gaspard

Shay Lynn Gates

Jake Ryan Gaubert

Molly Louise Glascock

Dawson Cade Goings

Yulia Gomez

Brendon Lawrence Gongre

Laci Elizabeth Gonzales

Elissa Frances Gordon

Destiny Rose Graffia

Allie Graham

Emily Grace Graham

Justin Ray Graham

Caden Jeffrey Grant

Elle Elizabeth Greeman

Joshua Matthew Grimes

Dominick Cross Gros

Leia Kate Grow

Alexis Guevara Ortega

Brianna Cheyenne Guidry

Ethan Louis Guillot

Jackson Evans Haddock

Grant James Hall

Gyvan Mille Hammons

Zackary Thomas Hanley

Kaylee Marie Harden

Ana Grace Elizabeth Hardison

Ashlyn Grace Harkins

Jadeyn LaShae Harkins

Aimee Michelle Harris

Hayden Lee Harris

Lela Monique Harris

Thaddeus Juan Harrison

Lauren Elizabeth Harvey

Tameia Renee Hayes

Louis Cochran Heintz

Chandler Michael Henry

Jyell Kanye Henry

Samuel Arnold Henry

Jade Loren Herron

Braden Matthew Higginbotham

Allison Edrena Hinson

Nicholas James Hodges

Jonah Bradford Hoffman

Emma Isabelle Holland

Joseph Michael Holman

Samuel Alexander Hoover

Conley Adam Hopkins

Skiler Raymond Howton

Clayton Keith Hoyt

Taylor Nicole Hudson

Ashle' Nicole Hudspeth

Abigail Angelle Huey

Alyssa Lanae Hughes

Xavier Jacob Hunt

Hueie Thien Huong

Trent Ryan Hutchinson

Maci Alexandra Iglinsky

Sophie Elizabeth Inman

Austin Giovanni Jackson

Garrett Blayne Jackson

Ta'Niya Shamone Jackson

Keith Jackson Jr.

Marcus LaCarr Jackson Jr.

Robert Rodan Jackson Jr.

Taylor Aniya Jacob

Morgan Grace James

Taylor Joseph Jeansonne

Stormi Lyn Jenkins

Jacob Rian Jennings

Alyssa Nicole Johnson

Collin Shone Johnson

Grant Evan Johnson

Lance Ryan Johnson

Mason Shane Johnson

Ralyn Johnson

Tyler Wade Johnson

Madelynn Nicole Johnston

Melody Faith Johnston

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Dylan Allen Joles

Judson Emile Jones

Kaitlyn Paige Jones

Kara Leighann Jones

Ali Noel Kennedy

Roman Phillip King

Skyler June King

David Thomas Kingsbury

Shelby Louis Kinnison

Landon Cade Kish

Arianna Reann Knudtson

Haleigh Madison Kogel

Waide Lauren Kuykendall

Kayla Nikole Labouliere

Leah Eizabeth LaCour

Ethan Reiley Ladner

Daelyn Evangeline Elisa Lake

Ashton James Landry

Tyler Wayne Landry

Travis Sentell Lane Jr.

Therin James Langlois

Aydeah Nicole Lanier

Garrett Michael Lassitter

William Russell Lawler

Carson Huong Le

Genevieve Lynn Lear

Logan Matthew LeBlanc

Trenton James LeBlanc

Grayson Wayne Lee

Deaunoray QuaJohn Levy

Hanna Leighann Lewis

Victoria Anne Lewis

Rita Elise Lind

Caden Austin Lovell

Tayla Renee Lusk

Alexis Rachelle Lynch

Katelynn Grace Lytle

James Patrick Mabile

Keenen Ven Mack

Anthony Blair Maddie

Addison Nikole Martinez

Shane William Massey

Nate Alexander Masterson

Hayden Tucker Matherne

Natalee Hope Matherne

Connor Louis Matthews

Katelyn Renee May

Hayden Allen Mayer

Isabella Leigh Mayeux

Jayden Michael McDonald

Blakely Jade McGraw

Benjamin Lane McKenzie

Meri Ellen McLin

Olivia Grayce McMasters

Harlie Victoria McRae

Chloee Anne Medine

Dakota Alexus Meeuwisse

Mallory Mackenzie Meliet

Taylor Nicole Mergist

Gavin Cade Meyer

Melbin Josue Meza-Bautista

Gabrielle Marie Mileski

Ethan Robert Miller

Lanie Anne Miller

Layla Shea Mills

Addie Maureen Mincey

Treasure Lashae Mitchell

Alaysia Shermani Moore

Mason Lee Morgan

Ernest Dewain Morris

Ja'Kiya Lashay Morris

Syrena Kaitlin Nachtigal

Peyton Blaine Nickles

Richard Lee Nixon III

Chandler Joseph O'Malley

Kiara Samantha Oseguera

Katherine Grace Overby

Browyn Alyse Owens

Brady Kane Parker

Garrett Lee Patrick

Reese Anne Patten

Jarvis Patterson Jr.

Nicholas Gregory Pendleton

Tyler Austin Pennington

Shelby Renee Pentecost

Hunter Lee Penton

Brent David Perkins

Dominick Allen Petsch

Beatriz Da Silveira Pimentel

Alyssa Joye Poole

Andra' Dewayne Porter Jr.

Kate Elizabeth Pourcy

Madox Nole Pousson

Jadyn La'Shea Powell

Olivia Grace Prescott

Tristan Dakota Lane Priest

Kaleb Aaron Pruyn

Angel Jesus Pumarino

Jasper Cade Ragusa

Jayden Cross Ragusa

Hannah Avery Ray

Chance Matthew Reed

Evan Cole Riggins

Cullen Maurice Riles

Justin Lee Riley

Abigayle Candace Ritchie

Haley Elizabeth Roberson

Isabella Grace Robert

Cathlene Marshay Roberts

Danny Joe Rodriguez Jr.

Brock Alexander Rogers

Hannah Michelle Ross

Matthew Noland Rotolo

Lairah Makel Rouse

Madison Elizabeth Rowlen

Joseph Ashton Roy

Logan Michael Ruckman

Gabriel Paul Rundell

Markayla Jade Salisberry

Jacob William Saltalamachia

Hunter Donovan Sanchez

Caleb Scott Sanders

Luke Joseph Savignol

Gabriel Patrick Schaeffel

James Darren Schatzle

Justice Francis Schenk

Ryann Elizabeth Schexnayder

Sierra Antoinette Schmidt

Jason Derek Schroeder

Parviz Sadi Scott Jr.

Destiny Tyrionia Self

Eric Graham Selser

Caleb Anthony Seymour

Mckenzie Jade Shaffer

Allison Leigh Shearer

Gage Keith Shelton

Harrah Jane Shiflet

Leah Renee Shiflet

Hunter James Morgan Sibley

Samantha Lee Sibley

Rayshawn Damarcus Simmons

Isabella Memphis Slade

Connor Matthew Small

Analyn Leigh Smith

Blake Christopher Smith

Isabella Kay Smith

Troy Keith Smith

Gaven Michael Snyder

David James Stafford

Joseph Ryan Stanley

Jonah Ray Stevens

Brileigh Alexis Stewart

Fayth Mirakle Stewart

Haydon Reid Strother

Mallori Elise Talkington

Chloe Saida Tanner

Emily Anne Tate

Madelyn Jeanne Tavlin

Brooke Rene' Theriot

Matilyn Ann Theriot

Samantha Nicole Theriot

Fayth Debra'Ann Thibodeaux

Cecil James Thomas

Garrett Addison Thomas

Jacob Elliott Thomas

Jacob M Thomas

Jasmine La'Nee' Thomas

Phillip Wade Thurmond Jr.

Morgan Nicole Tidrow

Cameron Nicole Timmons

Serenity Dominique Triguero

Randi Lynn Tubbs

Aubrey Brooke Turner

Mary Elizabeth Tyler

Christopher Earl Variste Jr.

Jadyn Maleigh Variste

Victoria Evarista Vasquez

Andres Enrrique Vega

Sunni Marie Veillon

TriMyia Faith Ventress

Meredith Vera-Lopez

Ian Xavier Vernon

Bailey Marie Vidrine

Kirsten Lucille Vidrine

Sierra Taylor Vince

Sara Marie Waguespack

Baylen Presley Walker

JuliaRose Rene' Walker

Josclyn Monet Wall

Dalton Creed Walley

Faith Alaine Walton

Sadee Lynn Warner

Cassidy Lee Wascom

Chania Rechae Watson

Trinity Rose Wawak

Caleb Ian Webb

Reagan Taylor Welch

Ryan Olivia Welch

Shyann Rakel Wiley

Brooklyn Marie Wilkinson

Dusti Raven Wilkinson

Joshua Logan Wilkinson

Cameron Devon Williams

Cody Warren Williams

Haley Lynn Williams

Ireona Sentoria Williams

Bethany Ellen Wilson

Gracie D'Lene Wilson

William Grant Wilson

Zion Elijah Wilson

Brittany Marie Winchester

Jerquan Levelle Winding

Madison Kay Wine

Gabrielle Lynn Winstead

Elijah Kelly Wolf

Callie McKenna Yates

Amanda Ryan Yeager

Ashley Joann Yomtob