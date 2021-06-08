PONCHATOULA — American Legion Post 47, marking the 100th anniversary of its founding this year, observed Memorial Day with a speech by the Post Commander Brian Fladmo, the introduction of a new drill team designed to perform burial rites of veterans, and the raising of flags on the Avenue of the Flags in the Ponchatoula Cemetery.
A large group of volunteers participated in the day’s ceremony by assisting in the raising of the flags on the 58 poles that line the Avenue of the Flags. The names of hundreds of veterans who served in the five armed forces during the nation’s wars and conflicts are inscribed on plaques at the base of each flagpole.
The Avenue of the Flags was created in 2013 as a joint project of the American Legion Post and Unit 47 and the local chapter of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians. The flags, which flew until 5 p.m. when volunteers returned to take them down, are raised for each Memorial and Veterans Day observances.
In his address to the group, Fladmo reminded those present that Memorial Day has been set aside to honor the memory of those who have lost their lives in defense of the nation.
Fladmo said that while no one wants war, there have been times in the nation’s history, dating back to the American Revolution, when soldiers, sailors and airmen have been called upon to defend the nation’s interests. “Once again we come together to honor the memory of those who lost their lives, who made the ultimate sacrifice, in defense of our country. I know there are some Gold Star mothers here today who lost a son or daughter defending our nation. I send out my heartfelt sympathies to these mothers and to all who have lost loved ones during the wars and conflicts we have had to fight.”
Fladmo added, "there are no such things as small wars … in every instance when we have been called upon to defend our nation, heroes have stepped up in the line of duty and many made the ultimate sacrifice. Today, we honor those by remembering them and it behooves all of us to never forget those who served. Let us remember with respect those who have died and say, ‘Thank you for your service’ to the veterans who are still among us.”
Post 47 recently initiated the special drill team that is prepared to perform military rites at the funerals of veterans. The team marched into position, performed precision drills, fired a three gun salute, demonstrated the flag folding ritual, and presentation a flag to a member of a family. They then retired the colors.
Buried in Ponchatoula’s historic cemetery are a number veterans who lost their lives in conflicts dating back for more than 100 years. Among those buried in the cemetery is Raymond “Mike” Clausen Jr., Tangipahoa Parish’s latest Medal of Honor winner. Clausen, who survived the Vietnamese war but died several years ago, was serving in the U.S. Marine Corps as part of a helicopter crew. He was honored for saving a number of lives while under intense fire during a battle in Vietnam.