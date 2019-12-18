THURSDAY
Great Baking Book Club: 10 a.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Christmas Crafts: 5:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Gadgets & Gizmos: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Teen Anime Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
MONDAY
Classic Film Showcase — Holiday Edition: 9:30 a.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
TUESDAY-THURSDAY
Christmas (Closure): All Livingston Parish Library branches will be closed Dec. 24-26 in observance of Christmas. Regular business hours will resume Dec. 27.
ONGOING
Christmas in the Village: Denham Springs will host several events in the Antique Village during the Christmas season. There will be Christmas caroling in the Village on Dec. 21. For more information, visit www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.com.