FRENCH SETTLEMENT — The fire chief in this Livingston Parish village has been paying the department's bills and has pledged to repay the full $227,000 his wife allegedly stole over the course of a year.

Alan Guitreau, who remains in charge of the French Settlement Volunteer Fire Department, said Tuesday night he has paid about $12,000 of his own money for mechanical and electricity bills since the scandal came to light in late October.

Guitreau has said he was unaware that his wife, Melissa Guitreau, was stealing from Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 8 until she admitted it to him on Oct. 29. She served as the secretary and treasurer of the district until she was arrested.

During an emergency meeting Oct. 31, Alan Guitreau pledged to the fire department that he would repay every dollar taken, as he can gather the money, according to an audio recording of that meeting.

"This is my fire department. I love this department. I've been here 30-plus years, and I intend on making it right," Alan Guitreau told the District No. 8 board on Oct. 31. "It's not going to happen overnight. I just don't have that financial funding to do that. As the money comes available, I will be making it right with the district."

Guitreau told the board that night his wife had "bought nothing elaborate," but rather she had funneled the money through their family business.

"We made some wrong business decisions, and instead of her letting me know that we were getting in a bind, she took this route here, because she didn't want to disappoint me," Alan Guitreau said.

Interviews with board members also shed some light on how Melissa Guitreau could have stolen a quarter-million dollars — more than the annual budget — from the tiny, volunteer fire department.

Two fire district board members said the board has always reviewed financial documents at their semiregular meetings, but it appears those documents were falsified. The financial statements show the bills going in and out for fire department expenses, but they do not indicate how the account balances were dwindling.

"The paperwork we were given all worked out, so we had no reason to doubt otherwise," said board member Fabian Brignac. "Obviously we weren't getting a very good statement of finances."

Checks going out from the fire district are supposed to have signatures of two board members, and the chairman of the fire district should be one of those, said board Chairman Brian Baum.

Baum said he had not signed any checks over to the former treasurer. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office has said it appears names were forged as part of the theft.

Brignac said one reform the board is considering would be to provide copies of the checks themselves to the board members.

The board at its regular meeting Tuesday night discussed trying to find a new accountant to audit the district's finances. The fire district never conducted its required 2017 audit, which Alan Guitreau cited at the Oct. 31 meeting as a reason the theft went unchecked.

Guitreau said after Tuesday's meeting that fire department operations have continued as normal, despite the recent issues.

Livingston Parish made a $29,000 loan to the fire district to pay its annual, but past-due, insurance bill, and the finance director with the parish has taken over management of the fire district's books. Local businesses have also contributed about $9,300 to shore up the district's finances until property tax revenue arrives in January.