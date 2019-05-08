The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame announced a former athlete is taking over as title sponsor.
Dr. Ed Hood, owner of Hood Dental Care, a former pitcher for the Yellow Jackets and LSU, took over as sponsor from Stacy Phipps, of Sport-N-Center.
“I have so many family ties to the education system here,” said Hood, a 1977 Denham Springs graduate, said. “I’m really proud of my hometown and our local high school which gave me such a good foundation. Denham Springs High School is a wonderful springboard for any kid to have success and achieve something in life.
“The Hall of Fame provides great recognition for our school, as it honors the exceptional athletes and coaches responsible for the storied sports past we all enjoy. Hood Dental Care is so pleased to support the Hall of Fame by serving as its title sponsor.”
Hood earned All-District honors his senior year and was a walk-on at LSU his sophomore and junior years. He attended LSU Dental School in New Orleans from 1981 to 1985, graduating second in a class of 100. He returned to Denham Springs to practice dentistry, eventually opening his own practice in 1990.