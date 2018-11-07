The Walker football team finished the regular season on the wrong end of Central's 35-21 upset, resulting in only the second loss for the Wildcats in 10 games.
The disappointment was somewhat tempered, however, when Walker's coaches and players learned Sunday the team would host a first-round playoff game for the second time in three seasons.
Walker was seeded 11th when the Class 5A brackets were released and will face No. 22 seed Hahnville, a perennial Louisiana power that lost to Zachary in last year's state title game, on Friday night to open the postseason.
Denham Springs and Live Oak joined Walker in the 5A field with Albany in 3A and Springfield in 2A also earning playoff bids.
Walker is the lone team playing at home.
Denham Springs (6-4) was seeded 19th, unable to improve on its projected position despite defeating Scotlandville in the regular-season finale, and will travel to play No. 14 seed Sam Houston (8-2) in Moss Bluff.
Live Oak (5-5) enters at No. 30 and drew a rematch with No. 3 seed Acadiana (9-1), the team that ended the Eagles' history-making run to the quarterfinals last fall.
As the No. 25 seed, Albany (6-4) is in the playoffs for the third year in a row and heads to the Shreveport area for a matchup with No. 8 seed North Webster. No. 31 seed Springfield (3-7) has a daunting task in traveling to face No. 2 seed Amite in a rematch of its 40-0 loss during the district season.
Despite the loss Friday at Central in a possible playoff-clinching win for Walker's opponent, the Wildcats concluded the regular season as one of the classification's feel-good stories after overcoming early adversity.
Walker head coach Lester Ricard and defensive coordinator Marcus Brown were placed on administrative leave hours before the team's second game of the season. Both coaches resigned their positions the following week.
Led by a high-octane passing attack, Walker swept rivals Denham Springs and Live Oak and finished 4-2 in district play.
Staying alive in the 5A playoffs, however, will not be an easy task when the Wildcats face a Hahnville team that benefited from the return of quarterback Andrew Robison heading into last week's 48-0 win over H.L. Bourgeois.
Robison was suspended by the LHSAA before the season amid illegal recruiting allegations involving the Vandebilt Catholic transfer. However, his suspension was overturned when an arbiter ruled in the senior quarterback's favor.
Denham Springs looked to be in danger of missing the playoffs after losing to the Wildcats in Week 8, but a pair of come-from-behind victories over Central and Scotlandville allowed the Yellow Jackets to punch their ticket.
Denham trailed 12-0 entering halftime of the Scotlandville game Friday.
"We knew we had to step our game up the last couple weeks," Denham Springs running back Tre Muse said. "That's what we did."
Muse, with over 500 yards rushing the past three weeks, has been a catalyst for the Yellow Jackets during their late-season surge.
Live Oak will head to Scott on Friday looking to pull another first-round upset. The Eagles won at Ouachita in the first round in 2015 and at Sulphur last year.
Volleyball playoffs
The Live Oak volleyball team, seeded 16th, advanced to the second round of the Division II playoffs for the second straight year before losing to top-seeded Teurlings Catholic.
Live Oak earned a first-round home game on the strength of a second-place district season and dispatched of No. 17 seed Warren Easton 3-1 to stay alive. On the road in the second round, the Eagles were beaten 3-0 by mighty Teurlings.
The Eagles finished the year with a 24-14 overall mark.
Denham Springs and Springfield were the other Livingston Parish teams to reach the playoffs, both losing in the first round.
No. 5 seed Mandeville ended No. 28 seed Denham's season in a 3-1 victory in Division I, while No. 24 seed Springfield fell to No. 9 seed Rayne 3-0 in Division III's opening round.
Regional cross-country
Live Oak's Nic Broderick and Kylie Zeller continued to post fast times as both runners finished in the top 10 at the Region 2-5A cross-country meet Saturday at Highland Road Park.
Broderick was sixth in the boys meet with a time of 15 minutes, 54.09 seconds, while Zeller placed seventh in the girls meet at 18:53.12.
In the team standings, Live Oak finished fourth in both the boys and girls divisions.
Christian Knox and Brennan Amato of Denham Springs were 15th and 17th, respectively, in the boys race. Kaye-Loni Bowden of Walker was 12th among the girls.
The state cross-country meet is Tuesday at Northwestern State in Natchitoches.
Young, Doughty to sign with Tigers
A pair of Livingston Parish athletes plan to follow through on commitments to LSU during the early National Letter of Intent signing period.
Walker will hold a signing ceremony Thursday for senior Tiara Young, who last month announced she would continue her basketball career with the Lady Tigers. Young picked LSU over Texas Christian and others. She is in her first season at Walker after transferring from Evangel.
Denham Springs baseball star Cade Doughty will sign, likely Tuesday, to play for LSU coach Paul Mainieri after committing to the Tigers following his freshman season. A potential high pick in the MLB amateur draft next summer, Doughty is the son of former LSU catcher Richard Doughty and the brother of current LSU catcher Braden Doughty.