The 2018-19 school year is underway in Livingston Parish.
Sheriff Jason Ard named the deputies that help in the schools, including school resource officers Brett Savant, Angel Cruz, Paul Golmon, Chad Dupuy, Robbie Ellis, Randy Lipscomb and Gene Williams; and DARE officers Burley McCarter, Jason Hunt and Sgt. Gene Higginbotham.
Ard also offered some back-to-school safety tips:
- All motorists should pay close attention to school zones throughout the parish.
- Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies, along with other law enforcement officers, will be at all school zone locations enforcing speed limits and watching for any other safety violations — including texting and driving.
- School zone speeds vary. Pay close attention to the posted speed limit and the times the school zones are in effect.
- Pay extra attention to the school crossing guards and children crossing the streets.
- Keep in mind that school buses will be making frequent stops, including stopping at all railroad crossings.
- Motorists should add time to their daily commute in anticipation of school zones and school bus stops.
"We want this school year to be a great one and would like to encourage everyone to drive safely," Ard said.