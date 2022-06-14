The Southeastern Louisiana University Alumni Association recently announced the newly appointed 2022-24 GOLD, Graduates of the Last Decade, Council members.
Members include Claudio Franc and Jeremy Dunbar, of Baton Rouge; Adronisha Frazier, of Ponchatoula; Myranda Triche, of Loranger; Jacob Smith, of Tickfaw; and Nicholas Brennan, of Bogalusa.
Returning members include Lauren Buchanan, of Hammond; Karen Burks, of Metairie; Allie Dyer, of Mandeville; Maya Garnier, of Plaquemine; Keturah Green, of Baton Rouge; Olivia Habetz, of Youngsville; Tre’ Juan Johnson, of Milledgeville, Georgia; Kati LeBreton, of Hammond; Peter Lewis, of Covington; Jessica Litolff, of Livingston; Caleb Morse, of Ponchatoula; Larshell Rhodes, of Hammond; Austin Rogers, of Denham Springs; Kaitlyn Seiler, of Metairie; Anna Strider, of Covington; and Calyn Thornton, of Ponchatoula.
Michelle Biggs, executive director of alumni relations, said the GOLD Council advises the Office of Alumni Relations and assists with developing programs and communications tailored to the newest alumni. It also acts to shepherd the development of volunteers and future leaders in ways that deepen their commitment to Southeastern and prepare them for active alumni leadership roles.