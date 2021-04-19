A Volunteer Litter Cleanup in Hammond in District 1 set for March 27 has been rescheduled to 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. April 24. Meet at Martin Luther King Park, 600 Martin Luther King Ave.
Pickup sticks, vests, gloves and trash bags will be distributed.
This event is organized by Councilman Andrews Council District 1, the Keep Hammond Beautiful committee and the city of Hammond. This activity can be used for students who need service hours.
Upcoming events include:
April 10: 9 a.m. to noon, Kentwood and village of Tangipahoa, Community Center (Keep Tangipahoa Parish Beautiful)
April 17: 8 a.m. to noon, Rufas Bankston Road (Keep Tangipahoa Parish Beautiful)
April 24: 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., MLK Park, Councilman Kip Andrews (Keep Hammond Beautiful)
May 22: 8 a.m., Manchac, Entergy (Keep Tangipahoa Parish Beautiful)
For information, call (985) 277-5955.