Livingston Parish Assessor Jeffrey Taylor drove a government-issued vehicle for personal use and his office failed to demonstrate it retains emails as required by state public records laws, according to a Monday report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office.
The audit, performed by state Auditor Daryl Purpera’s internal staff from January 1, 2019, until Sept. 28 of this year, doesn’t impose any penalties. A letter from Purpera recommends Taylor’s office consult with an attorney and Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin to insure compliance of open records laws and seek an opinion from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry on what is permitted for Taylor’s use of his vehicle.
The report also said Taylor failed to record the personal use of his office’s vehicle and recommended he document any income he receives for use of the vehicle as required by the Internal Revenue Service.
Taylor, responding through a letter attached to the report by Baton Rouge lawyer Sheri Morris, disputed the findings.
Morris argued Taylor is a public official “24 hours a day and seven days a week,” allowing him to use the government issued vehicle because of the value his office receives for “services performed outside of the office hours.” Additionally, the office only deletes spam emails that are not subject to the required 3-year retention and is in compliance with state law, Morris wrote.
Morris cited three Attorney General opinions in her response regarding Taylor’s vehicle use, but Purpera said Taylor’s situation differed from the first two opinions and his failure to maintain records of his use of the vehicle separated the third opinion from his case.
“They overreached and made something out of nothing,” Taylor said in an interview Monday. “There was no abuse or fraud found after ... a thorough investigation."