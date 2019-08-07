Eagles hope to bounce back after rough season
Following a breakthrough trip to the Class 5A quarterfinals in 2017, Live Oak football entered last season ranked in the LSWA state poll for the first time in school history.
And the Eagles started the year just fine, finishing September with four wins in five games.
Then, they took their lumps.
Injuries — and losses — began to pile up, leading to the roughest six-week stretch of Brett Beard's four seasons as coach.
Live Oak beat only Belaire over the final five weeks of the regular season, then bowed out in the first round of the playoffs with a 22-7 loss at Acadiana.
"We've got to be able to get late into the year healthy with a chance to win football games," Beard said, recalling last year's unraveling. "No matter what ups and downs find us, we've got to stay even-keel and keep getting a little better every day."
Never one to make excuses, even Beard concedes injuries played a key role.
Standout running back Kee Hawkins was the focal point of Live Oak's run-heavy offense before injuring his ankle in the final game of the 4-1 start. The injury lingered, forcing Hawkins to the sideline at various points the rest of the season.
In addition, the Eagles lost two linebackers, a safety and two linemen to season-ending injuries.
"Just one of those years," Beard said. "You've got to bounce back and keep playing."
The opportunity to bounce back comes in a year when Live Oak unveils something of a new-look offense behind first-year starting quarterback Rhett Rosevear.
Rosevear threw a memorable trick-play TD pass from his wide receiver position to beat Denham Springs last year and now moves into the spot behind center occupied by Sal Palermo for two seasons.
As he does, the Live Oak offense becomes more diverse.
There will still be some option game mixed in, Beard said. But the attack will look more traditional than the old-school veer Live Oak ran in years past.
Of course, Hawkins will remain a focal point.
And fellow senior running back Hagen Long, the other top offensive weapon, will often join Hawkins to give Live Oak a two-headed monster in the rushing game.
Hawkins, an Army commitment, smiled when asked how the offense would be different this fall.
"You just have to wait and see," he said.
The other side of the ball is where senior defensive tackle Jalen Lee gives Live Oak its most noteworthy star power.
This summer, Lee made what is believed to be the first commitment to a Southeastern Conference school by a Live Oak football player when he chose LSU. He is listed as the state's No. 10 prospect by 247Sports and the No. 252 recruit nationally.
At 6-foot-4, 295 pounds, Lee has the size to be physical at the line of scrimmage.
And he also has the mindset.
Whether the rest of the Eagles follow suit could help determine Live Oak's chances of getting back on track.
That's Live Oak football, Lee said — being physical, imposing your will on the opponent, grinding away.
"Just smash-mouth football, playing for 48 minutes," Lee said. "Our offense killing as much time as possible. Our defense getting the ball back to them."
Beard said being able to reestablish that identity, especially within an offensive line that returns four starters, is what can reestablish Live Oak as a deep playoff contender.
"We've got to be physical, and we've got to win the clock battle by moving the chains," Beard said.
Live Oak opens the season Sept. 6 against Ponchatoula in a game that will have Lee giving chase to quarterback T.J. Finley in a matchup of LSU commitments. The district schedule for the Eagles begins Oct. 11 against two-time defending state champ Zachary.
Thompson to coach Holden baseball
Jonathan Thompson, who coached The Church Academy's baseball team in the spring, has been hired to the same position at Holden.
Thompson, 30, is a former Parkview Baptist standout who played at Southern Miss and Bellhaven. He became available when The Church Academy closed its doors.
Thompson takes over at Holden for David White, who will concentrate on coaching the powerlifting teams. Holden lost in the first round of the Class B playoffs last season.