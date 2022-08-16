Pelican State Credit Union hosted its 18th annual Kids Bike Race on July 30, at Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs. Kids ages 12 and under were able to participate in this free event.
Cheered on by their families and Pelican team members, 114 kids pedaled as fast as they could around each lap.
Pelican volunteers and credit union mascot Petey the Pelican kicked off the event with warm-up stretches. Each racer was awarded a medal of achievement after completing laps, and received a free kid’s combo and certificate from Raising Cane's. The credit union also gave away prizes donated by Livingston Parish businesses that sponsored this year's race.
Refreshments, balloon animals, music, coloring with Petey, and many other activities were available for parents and kids.
