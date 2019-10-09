Beta Lambda Chapter of Kappa Kappa Iota, a professional teacher’s organization, held its monthly meeting in the library at Seventh Ward Elementary School on Sept. 26.
The members heard from guest speaker Joe Murphy, superintendent of the Livingston Parish Public Schools, and Buddy Mincey, Livingston Parish School Board president. Mincey talked about topics of importance to Kappa members such as flood recovery within the district and what is next for the parish. Murphy shared new and upcoming trends in professional development.
Attendees were greeted at the meeting by the hostess, Mary Carlin, Laura Dunlap and Brenda Gates.
Linda Pearce, the KKI chapter past president, lead a short meeting before adjourning.