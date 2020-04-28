On April 16, Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community donated 100 fabric masks and 100 stuffed teddy bears to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Department.
Sgt. Vic Ferrara, of the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office, picked up the donations, a news release said. The teddy bears are used by the deputies to reassure and comfort children they encounter on the job. The group also donates teddy bears to Acadian Ambulance for children its treats or transports.
As of April 16, TVFC has met all the requests it received for masks.
"We've been sewing at a frenzied pace, due to the urgent need for protection from this virus, especially for those on the front lines," Kathy Brandon said. "We have made and delivered a total of 928 masks as a group. In addition, individual members have made and delivered more than 500 more masks to family members and the community that are not included in this number, bringing the grand total up to over 1,400. We have delivered these masks to the hospital, all local nursing homes, our Police and Fire departments, and more."
Group members heard people's ears were becoming sore from long hours of wearing the mask's elastic around their ears, so the group added to the project, the release said. TVFC made 115 headbands with buttons and 70 crochet straps with buttons to go to on the back on the head. These headbands and straps allow people to slip the elastic over the buttons, instead of around their ears. The headbands and straps were delivered to North Oaks Medical Center and Northshore Rehabilitation Hospital.
The group also made masks with ties, as elastic has been in short supply.
"We will continue to sew more masks, just not at the urgent pace we have been," Brandon said. "This way, we hope to be ahead of the game if we are contacted by another group needing masks. If there is any other group in our community still needing masks, please contact our president by email at marie_heck@yahoo.com."
People interested in joining the group can contact group President Marie Heck at marie_heck@yahoo.com or visit www.tangivfc.com. The Tangipahoa club has two groups, Sunshine Ladies and Wednesday Volunteers. Meetings are suspended due to the stay-at-home orders.