DENHAM SPRINGS — Staff at the Livingston Council on Aging are servicing increasing numbers of clients with meals and other services as the special conditions brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic stretches into its fourth month, according to council director Kay Granger.
Granger said that while the Council on Aging sites throughout Livingston Parish remain closed to the public, delivering thousands of meals every week and assisting with transportation and counseling for the elderly has kept her staff working long hours at the various centers.
“The elderly of Livingston Parish are like members of our families," she said. "Many of the dear senior citizens we serve are suffering from loneliness and depression and the longer that they have to remain quarantined the more challenging taking care of them is becoming. We are trying to stay in contact with the many that we serve, and we tell them that if we cannot reach them by telephone or through visitations in connection with delivering meals and other services that we will notify their relatives or if necessary emergency services, including the police.
She said the staff seeks to make contact either by phone or in person on an almost daily basis.
Granger said some of her patrons are suffering from borderline dementia, and they don’t understand why they have to be quarantined and cannot spend time with their friends or loved ones. In some cases, staffers only go to a window to communicate with some clients."
The Council on Aging is delivering thousands of both frozen and shelf-stable meals to senior citizens throughout the parish.
“Over the past several weeks, our numbers have grown steadily, and we are now delivering meals to 1,500 senior citizens every Tuesday and Thursday,” she said.
Those meals are going to those senior citizens who ate breakfast and lunch at the centers every weekday before the coronavirus threat forced closure of the centers.
“We call the meals that we deliver to those who used to come eat at the centers our congregate meals, and we are delivering about 10,000 of them every month. We are also continuing to deliver meals to those patrons who have traditionally been unable to come to the centers for food. Through the distribution of the frozen and shelf-stable meals, we are striving to assure that our senior citizens are well-fed during this difficult times,” Granger said.
The Council on Aging has also resumed its transportation services, and Granger said that the council’s drivers are “busy, busy, busy with delivering meals and transporting the elderly to doctors’ appointments, grocery stores and other destinations."
She explained that precautions are being taken to help safeguard the health of the workers and the clients. Temperature checks are made on all employees every morning before they start their day of work, and masks and gloves are mandatory, Graham said.
She said frequent hand-washing is encouraged and sanitizing solutions are readily available to clean transportation buses and other surfaces with which the employees and clients might come in contact. The clients are checked for fever and are required to wear protective gear when riding in council buses.
Mark Harrell, the director of the Livingston Parish Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, has helped to provide the agency with masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and kits for the elderly, Granger said.
Granger said those seeking assistance for older residents can contact the office at (225) 664-9343.
“From the inception of Council on Aging centers in Louisiana, the mission has always been to serve the needs of the elderly in any way that we can," Granger said. "That mission has been made even more challenging because of the coronavirus threat and the very unusual situations that have been created in connection with the virus. Our staff understands that they have been called to serve at a higher level than ever before, and they have risen to the challenge. We are going to continue doing all we can to keep our seniors safe, healthy and well-fed. It’s what we do."