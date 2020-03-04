The following people were booked into the Livingston Parish jail Feb. 19-26:
Adams, Michael Keith: 60, 17585 Mitchell Road, French Settlement, warrant/bench warrant.
Angelloz, Jeffrey C.: 38, 14077 Florida Blvd., Livingston, warrant/bench warrant.
Armstrong, Seth Ray: 27, 210 Cypress Lake Drive, Benton, DOC incarceration.
Arvel, Joshua Henry: 34, 34371 WN Sibley Road, New Orleans, battery of dating partner, two counts violation of protective orders.
Bagby, Lindsay: 37, 02860 La. 1036 Holden, two counts fugitive.
Bankston, Thomas Holden: 25, 31580 Pete Bankston Road, Holden, probation violation.
Bennett, Hardford, H.: 60, 17585 Mitchell Road, French Settlement, three counts warrant/bench warrant.
Boyd, Michael Allen: 33, 11177 Juniper St., Denham Springs, manufacture/distribution schedule II, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bozarth, William G.: 45, 12742 Diamond Lake Drive, Walker, warrant/bench warrant.
Breaux, Amber: 30, 32645 Weiss Road, Walker, warrant/bench warrant.
Brewer, Gabriel Shauntrell: 46, 36390 T. Selder Ave., Independence, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bridges, Brandon: 26, 29665 Lower Rome Road, Springfield, possession of Schedule I (heroin) under 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant/bench warrant.
Bridges, Randall Blake: 32, 12128 Cline Drive, Maurepas, cyberstalking, violation of protective orders.
Brown, Mark A.: 46, 10559 Hollow Creek Denham Springs, assault/aggravated firearm, hunting, discharge of firearms on road or highways, simple criminal damage to property, home invasion, battery of dating partner, warrant/bench warrant.
Burch, Bradley Emile: 38, 00301 E. Magnolia Lane, Amite, two counts felon in possession firearm, two counts warrant/bench warrant.
Clawson, Thomas: 29, 23495 Burvant Road, Abita Springs, fugitive.
Coleman, Archie: 48, 31050 La. 16, Denham Springs, two counts domestic abuse battery.
Cummings, Ronnie: 44, 29201 George White Road, Springfield, possession Schedule II drugs, possession Schedule III drugs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, theft, criminal trespass.
Cutrer, Norman: 57, 30415 Gill Road, Albany, burglary from a vehicle.
Cutrer, Timothy: 52, 18230 Rose Drive, Lot 42, Ponchatoula, battery/simple, entering/remaining after forbidden, monetary instrument abuse.
Danna, Kelly L.: 53, 52628 S. Evans Road, Independence, theft, exploitation of the infirmed.
Davis, Thomas Chance: 34, 11482 Florida Blvd., Walker, warrant/bench warrant, possession Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Debourbon, Shawn Michael: 32, 30792 La Madeline Court, Denham Springs, disturbing the peace, entering/remaining after forbidden.
Doughty, Parker: 23, 00460 Doughty Greensburg, driving while intoxicated, no passing zones, stop sign/yield sign, possession alcoholic beverage in vehicle, registration motor vehicle.
Ducote, Kolby Mansel: 38, 3 460 Weiss Road, Walker, violation of protective orders, disturbing/peace/intoxication.
Elliot, Joshua Dean: 44, 29330 Bill Mclin Road, Livingston, warrant/bench warrant.
Forbes, Eric J.: 34, 13424 Brown Road, Baker, possession Schedule II drugs, battery of dating partner, simple criminal damage to property.
Gaylord, Megan Marie: 30, 26572 La. 1032 Denham Springs, fugitive.
Goodman, Dennis Wade: 27, 13691 Andrews Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse child endangerment.
Gros, Jacob: 35, 40057 Sandhill Cemetery Road, Poncahtoula, warrant/bench warrant.
Guidry Jr., Kirk Donald: 39, 31960 Lower Rome Road, Killian, domestic abuse battery.
Howard, Lamonie Kentrell: 36, 02044 Cypress Cove Lane, Zachary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, warrant/bench warrant.
Hoyt, Robert B.: 36, 28240 James Chapel S Road, Holden, two counts possession Schedule II drugs, contraband penal institute, theft/misdemeanor, cruelty to animals, warrant/bench warrant.
Jackson, Calvia Devonne: 25, 700 McClellan Road, Ponchatoula, home invasion, simple criminal damage to property, warrant/bench warrant, felon in possession firearm.
Kelly, Keith Kole: 41, 45125 Fontenot Road, St., Amant, theft.
Kenney Jr., Camille A.: 50, 29890 Martin Palmer Road, Albany, possession Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kidd, Deborah: 50, 12435 Millican Drive, Denham Springs, possession Schedule IV drugs, entering/remaining after forbidden, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kimble Jr., Claud Irvin: 39, 13477 Elm St., Walker, forgery, criminal conspiracy.
Kimble, Jamie Yawn: 31, 18975 La Trace Road, French Settlement, forgery.
Kinnison, Troy Louis: 45, 7611 Denham Drive, Denham Springs, warrant/bench warrant.
Kirkland, Stacy Bradshaw: 51, 30835 Leroy Shafett Road, Albany, warrant/bench warrant.
Koobs, Anthony: 50, 8385 Rosewood St., Denham Springs, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leblanc, John Brantley: 30, 33365 W. Circle St., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery strangulation.
Leblanc, John P.: 56, 12894 Florida Road, Livingston, violation of protective orders.
Leblanc, John P.: 56, 12894 Florida Road, Livingston, domestic abuse battery.
Lee, Edward, D.: 69, 401 Easy Street St., Denham Springs, fail to register as a sex offender, warrant/bench warrant.
Lindsay, Heather Lynn: 22, 15974 Gunboat Landing Road, Springfield, violation of protective orders, warrant/bench warrant, resisting an officer.
Manale, Matthew Luke: 26, 33687 La. 1019 Denham Springs, video voyeurism.
Mccoy, Lucas Ray: 37, 00233 Nancy Drive, Baton Rouge, operating while intoxicated, (first offense), reckless operation of vehicle, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession Schedule II drugs, possession Schedule III drugs.
Mcgaha, Christina Lynn: 31, 21163 Cullen Drive, Denham Springs, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
Meyers, Destin Lane: 20, 10726 La. 1033 Denham Springs, produce/manufacture/create/cultivate Schedule I, three counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule i controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michel, Rebacca Sue: 30, 16076 Gaylord, Drive, Walker, two counts warrant/bench warrant.
Mizell, Micah Allen: 24, 426 Bryan St., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Morris, Joshua B.: 32, 8892 Eastover Blvd., Denham Springs, manufacture/distribution Schedule II, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Norris, Logan Wade: 24, 18724 Keystone Greenwell Springs, disturbing/manufacturing Schedule I drug, manufacture/distribution Schedule II, disturbing/manufacturing Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oneal, Stanford, James: 61, 32880 N. Walker Road, Walker, switched license plate, possession schedule II drugs.
Parent, Tyler R.: 27, 24816 Spillers Ranch Road, Denham Springs, theft of a firearm, theft/misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts warrant/bench warrant.
Parker Jr., Michael Alan: 31, 4451 Cypress Ave., Zachary, fugitive, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile misdemeanor.
Pevey, Ashley Nicole: 37, 35723 Durango Drive, Denham Springs, possession Schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Poole, Esperanza R.: 52, 25395 McCarroll Road, Springfield, three counts possession Schedule II drugs, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, contraband penal institute.
Porrelo, Christopher: 44, 16890 Blount Lane, Walker, two counts warrant/bench warrant.
Pourciau, Jamie S.: 29, 29280 Horseshoe Road, Independence, two counts warrant/bench warrant, possession schedule III drugs.
Rheams, Justin Lyle: 28, 15974 Gunboat Landing Road, Maurepas, warrant/bench warrant.
Rixner, Clyde Joseph: 24, 00910 E Railroad Ave., Gramercy, drag racing/public road.
Rojas, Gavriel: 66, 25772 Marlbrook Denham Springs, battery/aggravated, possession Schedule 2 drugs, simple criminal damage to property, battery/aggravated second degree.
Rossi, Jana Rene: 36, 24773 Raven Drive, Denham Springs, two counts warrant/bench warrant.
Rushing, Justin Brett: 25, 16935 Dodie Mclin Road, Livingston, domestic abuse battery strangulation, false imprisonment, theft/misdemeanor, contraband penal institute.
Serdaru, Antonio: 20, address unavailable, Arlington, Texas, warrant/bench warrant.
Simmons, William D.: 35, 32880 N Walker Road, Walker, possession of Schedule I (heroin) under 2 grams, possession Schedule II drugs.
Smith Jr., Darrell Ray: 40, 18213 Richard, Mclin Road, Livingston, possession Schedule II drugs, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession firearm.
Spears Jr., Jerson: 41, 446 Bryan St., Denham Springs, warrant/bench warrant, false certificates, fake motor vehicle inspection tags, child restraints, driving under suspension, domestic abuse battery.
Stafford, Amber Lea: 34, 21856 Perrin Ferry Road, Springfield, warrant/bench warrant.
Stancu, Petre: 20, address unavailable, Arlington, Texas, warrant/bench warrant.
Stanley, Judd T.: 34, 30525 Lee Drive, Walker, violation of protective orders.
Taylor, William C.: 62, 26147 Easterly Lane, Maurepas, domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse child endangerment.
Temple, Mary: 39, 31855 La. 16 Denham Springs, two counts warrant/bench warrant.
Varner, Zoey Rayne: 18, 10483 Oakmount Drive, Denham Springs, assault/simple, cyberstalking, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Verneuille, James: 22, 26419 Millstone St., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule I (heroin) under 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant/bench warrant.
Vicknair, Brittany Nicole Baham: 28, 12461 Havenwood Drive, Denham Springs, possession Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, headlights required, driving under suspension, five counts warrant/bench warrant.
Voisin, Tyler J.: 29, 101 Three Lane, Morgan City, two counts warrant/bench warrant.
Walker, Lyle: 50, 13189 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, warrant/bench warrant.
Wallace, Jakevin: 17, 2673 Leonard, Chapel Road, Tickfaw, armed robbery/attempted - use of firearm.
Webre, Kevin J.: 27, 19320 Aydell Lane, French Settlement, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to register and notify as sex offender.
White, Matthew: 40, 12354 Florida Blvd., Livingston, battery/simple, assault/simple, resisting an officer, assault/simple.
Wilkinson, Donald L.: 44, 38089 Sims Road, Denham Springs, possession Schedule II drugs.
Wilson, Ricky W.: 62, 00125 Judy St., Denham Springs, injuring public records, forgery.
Woodruff II, Robert: 31, 08697 Cherokee Ave., Denham Springs, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts warrant/bench warrant.