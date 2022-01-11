It’s Carnival time
Boat parade: The Krewe of Tickfaw will hold its 10th anniversary boat parade at 2 p.m. Feb. 19. The krewe is seeking sponsorships. All proceeds go to the Springfield Fire Department. Contact committee members for information: Renee Harrell (985) 969-1068, Christina Pierce (985) 974-4762, Kimberly Gill (504) 915-1347 or Kristin Hutchinson (985) 974-7017.
Pet parade: Walker is hosting its first Pet (canine) Parade along the walking trails of Sidney Hutchison Park, followed by a day with live Cajun/Zydeco music, food vendors and activities. For registration and rules, email sandi.mcgrew@walker-la.gov. Registration proceeds will be donated to the Walker Animal Shelter.
Sheriff’s scholarship program
The Louisiana Sheriff’s Scholarship Program provides assistance to worthy Louisiana students in furthering their education and training. The money is from the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Program. Scholarships of a maximum of $500 each will be awarded to graduating high school students from each parish where the sheriff is an affiliate of the Honorary Membership Program.
Applicants must be permanent residents of Louisiana; scholarships be utilized in higher education within the state; and students be enrolled as full-time undergraduate students.
Completed applications must be submitted by April 1. Applications will be provided to all high school counselors in Livingston Parish.
Library activities
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Registration is required for activities: sign up at www.mylpl.info or by calling the specific branch. Check out what’s happening in the next week.
Main Branch in Livingston, (225) 686-4160
Thursday, Jan. 13, at 5:30 p.m.: Swiss Army Keyring craft project for ages 18+
Friday, Jan. 14, at 10:30 a.m.: Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement for ages 0-5
Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 10:30 a.m.: 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten for ages 0-5. Children learn a new early literacy concept through puppetry, story and song. Program prizes, photo booth and props.
Thursday, Jan. 20, at 5:30 p.m.: Aromatherapy Spa Craft for ages 18+
Albany-Springfield Branch, (225) 686-4130
Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 10:30 a.m.: 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten for ages 0-5. Children learn a new early literacy concept through puppetry, story and song. Program prizes, photo booth and props.
Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 5:30 p.m.: Vinyl Record Pour Art for ages 18 and older
Thursday, Jan. 20, at 5:30 p.m.: STEM Superstars! for ages 8-11
Denham Springs-Walker Branch, (225) 686-4140
Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m.: Seaux Easy for ages 18+. Bring your sewing machine for a friendly sit-and-sew at the library.
Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 5 p.m.: Teen Movie Night and Craft for ages 13-18. Movie will be “Jungle Cruise” and craft will be rock succulents. Popcorn and snacks provided.
Thursday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m.: STEM Superstars! for ages 8-11
Saturday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m.: Gospel Music Concert by the Lagniappe Dulcimer Society
Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m.: Hooks & Loops Crochet Club for ages 18+, all experience levels are welcome
Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 5 p.m.: Teen Advisory Board for ages 12-18
Thursday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m.: Book Club for ages 18+
Thursday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m.: Composting 101: Save Those Watermelon Rinds for ages 18+
South Branch, (225) 686-4170
Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 5:30 p.m.: Teen Advisory Board for ages 12-18
Tuesday, Jan. 18 ,at 6 p.m.: New Year, New You for ages 8-12. Make your own wind chimes and fill out a goal board for the new year. Add your personal touch to new wall art.
Watson Branch, (225) 686-4180
Thursday, Jan. 13, at 5:30 p.m.: STEM Superstars! for ages 8-11
Tuesday, Jan. 18 ,at 5:30 p.m.: Aromatherapy Spa Craft for ages 18+
Thursday. Jan. 20, at 5:30 p.m.: Latte Art for ages 12-18