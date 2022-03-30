Independence Leadership Academy students participated in a Kindness lesson Friday, March 11, to help celebrate #SELday.
Social Emotional Learning Day is an annual event held on the second Friday in March to showcase, promote, advocate, and support SEL in schools across the world. After reading the book "Kindness is My Superpower."
Students discussed ways to show kindness to all and create artwork displaying kindness. Throughout the day, students were reminded to be kind to others and demonstrated ways to be kind through skits and practice. Students in Sharon Philipson's fourth grade created positive self-talk flowers for #SELday to share throughout the school.