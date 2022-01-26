The state has begun accepting voluntary buyout applications from certain residents of a Denham Springs neighborhood prone to flooding.

Applications are open for residents of the Priority 1 Zone of the Spring Park neighborhood that backs up to the Amite River and received some of the worst damage in the 2016 flood. Their application deadline is Feb. 25.

The state awarded Denham Springs $10 million through the Louisiana Watershed Initiative to participate in voluntary buyouts of homes that have repeatedly flooded in the city.

Denham Springs is one of seven locations statewide chosen to participate in the $87 million buyout program, which ideally will benefit low- to moderate-income residents, according to the LWI website.

Depending on growing participation, buyout opportunities could expand to other priority zones as funding allows. Priority zones were determined using flood maps and computer modeling.

“This buyout program presents an opportunity for residents to relocate their families to safer areas, while also providing long-term benefits for the resilience of our community,” Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry said. “We will continue working closely with the Louisiana Watershed Initiative and the residents and landlords in this area to provide resources, information and support as this program progresses.”

Spring Park property owners and residents can contact a buyout program representative at (866) 735.2001 or email watershed@la.gov.