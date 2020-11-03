7th Ward Elem Raises $$ for ATN.jpeg

With Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor, from left, are Carley Forbes, Christian Urbana, Jayde Revish, Grady Smith, Gentry Rogers, Scarlett Kraft and Principal Laura Dunlap. Students at Seventh Ward Elementary School recently participated in a Free Dress Day fundraiser to raise money for Assess the Need, the Livingston Parish School Supply Program that provides supplies for needy children in every school in the parish.

 Provided photo

Students at Seventh Ward Elementary School in Denham Springs recently participated in a Free Dress Day fundraiser to raise money for Assess the Need, the Livingston Parish School Supply Program that provides supplies for needy children in every school in the parish.

The students raised more than $500 and presented Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor with the check. Taylor is the sponsor of Assess the Need, which recently held its 20th consecutive drive. The program has raised nearly $1 million for school supplies in Livingston Parish.

