Students at Seventh Ward Elementary School in Denham Springs recently participated in a Free Dress Day fundraiser to raise money for Assess the Need, the Livingston Parish School Supply Program that provides supplies for needy children in every school in the parish.
The students raised more than $500 and presented Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor with the check. Taylor is the sponsor of Assess the Need, which recently held its 20th consecutive drive. The program has raised nearly $1 million for school supplies in Livingston Parish.