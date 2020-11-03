With Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor, from left, are Carley Forbes, Christian Urbana, Jayde Revish, Grady Smith, Gentry Rogers, Scarlett Kraft and Principal Laura Dunlap. Students at Seventh Ward Elementary School recently participated in a Free Dress Day fundraiser to raise money for Assess the Need, the Livingston Parish School Supply Program that provides supplies for needy children in every school in the parish.