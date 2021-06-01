LIVINGSTON — School is out and it's time to celebrate reading with the Livingston Parish Library System's Tails and Tales summer reading program.
During the last week of May, staff at all five branches of the Livingston Parish Library System enrolled children, teens and adults in the various 2021 Summer Reading Programs, which offer a wide variety of reading experiences and interactive programs at the branches.
Charlotte Curtis, director of adult services for the library system, said many of the popular summer programs are returning to in-person events this summer. "We can’t wait to welcome all of our many friends back to the library. We have some great programs to offer all our patrons this summer,” she said.
A variety of summer reading programs have been designed by the library staff to include all ages. Sign-up for the library's “Read-to-Me, “ages 0-5; Youth, ages 6-11; Teen, ages 12-18; and adult, ages 18 and older can be completed at www.mylpl.info/Summer Reading or by visiting a local library branch and speaking with a staff member. Registration runs through July 31.
Each branch has chosen a special aspect that places accents on the Tails and Tales theme. For example, at the Main Branch in Livingston, the staff has elaborately decorated the library with jungle and grassland scenes.
For the young library patrons, some of the featured performances planned for this summer are: the Dinosaur Experience; Shana Banana Visits the Library, featuring the award-winning national children’s edu-trainer, musical storyteller and singer-songwriter; Lady Chops, featuring Elizabeth Vidos, also known as Lady Chops, who brings her one-woman drumming show to the library; and movie matinee; a puppet show; the Farm that Mac Built; and Paint Me in the Desert. These programs, and other such as the Baton Rouge Youth Ballet, the Painting Animal Portraits, and Read and Bead Tales also will be offered. These programs will be presented at the various branches at different times.
Holly Hughes, director of the Main Branch in Livingston said that the first children’s program was held on May 26, and the program, “was filled to capacity. ... it appears that parents and the children are eager to return to the library,” she said.
An equal number of programs are available for adults, and Curtis said one new innovative program for adults is the library walk. Adult patrons are invited to visit the library where they will find stories mounted inside and throughout the adult section of the libraries. The three stories that will be featured are Kate Chopin’s “The Storey of an Hour,” which runs through June 6; H.H. Munro’s, “The Schartz-Metterklume Method,” which runs from June 17-July 8; and Guy de Mauspassant, “The Necklace,” which runs from July 9-30.
For the teens, the following is offered: Starry Savanna Teens, where participants can learn the use of acrylic paintings from local artist Winnie Hughes; Tell Your Own Tale, a writing workshop; Alice in Wonderland Virtual Escape Room; and many other programs.
Those completing the various Summer Reading Programs can win prizes and be eligible for end-of-the-summer drawings for additional awards. Detailed information about the program can be obtained at all the branches in the library system.