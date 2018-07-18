Livingston Young Professionals will partner with Ginger Ford Northshore Fuller Center for Housing and Fuller Center Disaster Rebuilders to help build homes for two families.
The houses were started June 18 in Riverscape subdivision between Killian and Maurepas when 50 volunteers known as Dreambuilders from the state of Maryland showed up to help with construction. LYP volunteers will be on site July 20 to help with construction, a news release said.
Future homeowners Christina Dennis and Leigh Ann Whitehead will be neighbors when the homes are completed. Both women have three children and, coincidentally, work for the same company, though they work at separate locations.
Dennis and Whitehead have a jump-start on the sweat equity requirement, which means they have to complete 350 volunteer hours working on their own house or volunteering in some other capacity with The Fuller Center.
Friends and family members are helping alongside volunteers from Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and Alabama. Local volunteers from Springfield and Ponchatoula have been serving as house leaders, making sure volunteers understand their tasks each day on the work sites.
Fuller Center Disaster Rebuilders, led by construction manager Peter Salemme, is building Whitehead’s house, since she and her family were impacted by the 2016 flood. Whitehead will be relocating her family from a once-flooded mobile home in Albany to a new house in the Springfield school district.
Ginger Ford Northshore Fuller Center is building the house for Dennis and her family. They are moving from an unsafe mobile home in Holden.
Both women will pay back The Fuller Center for the cost of construction materials over a 20-year period with a no-profit/no-interest mortgage.
The Fuller Center still seeks donations to help cover the costs of the building supplies.
- Companies may consider donating interior items such as bathtubs, toilets, plumbing fixtures, light fixtures, interior trim, attic stairs, cabinets, countertops, etc.
- Church groups may consider donating pantry items such as kitchen tools or appliances, food or cleaning supplies.
- Civic groups or furniture stores may consider donating furnishings for the houses.
- Cash donations for the Dennis home can be made at Ginger Ford Northshore Fuller Center for Housing, 955 S. Morrison Blvd., Hammond, LA 70403. Donations for the Whitehead house should go to Fuller Center Disaster Rebuilders, c/o Bart Tucker, 10 Arrowhead Road, Danvers, MA 01923.
Also, Ginger Ford Northshore Fuller Center is building a home for the Chanta Bryant family in Hammond, and Fuller Center Disaster Rebuilders is building a home for the Wayne Demoll and Nicole Guillemet family in Denham Springs.
Volunteers are always needed on worksites. Contact Tamara Danel at tdanel@gingerfordnorthshore.org or (985) 507-0732 to register a volunteer group.