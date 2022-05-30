A Louisiana Master Gardener training course is scheduled for Tangipahoa Parish from 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesdays, Aug. 10 through Nov. 16.
Class members will read specified materials, watch videoed lectures, and attend in-person meetings. Most classes will be held at the LSU AgCenter office at 305 E. Oak St., Amite.
To get an application or ask questions, contact Horticulture Agent Mary Helen Ferguson at mhferguson@agcenter.lsu.edu or (985) 277-1850. Applications are due June 17. A fee of $185 and a background check will be required for those who are accepted and choose to enroll in the program.
People in the Louisiana Master Gardener program help the LSU AgCenter provide education about gardening and lawn care. To become a certified Louisiana Master Gardener, individuals must complete the training course, pass an examination and volunteer 40 or more hours of service with the LSU AgCenter within the year following completion of the course.