Despite a few downed trees and water across low-lying roadways, Tangipahoa Parish officials are counting themselves lucky as Cristobal downgrades and pushes past the area with little damage.
Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said as of Monday morning there had been no significant issues after Cristobal dropped very little rain and kept rivers in their banks overnight.
"We pretty much made it through like it was a long thunderstorm," Miller said.
National Weather Service data for Hammond shows only 0.07 inches of rain fell through the night. The Tangipahoa River at Robert was at 9.16 feet as of Monday morning and projected to reach minor flood stage by Thursday at 16 feet.
Miller said there is still some rain and wind predicted for the parish over the next few days, but his emergency officials project rivers should stay in their banks and only low-lying 'canal roads' that pass under the interstate should see any water.