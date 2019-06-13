NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man faces sentencing Thursday in federal court for his role in the abuse of an autistic relative who was held captive in a cage and physically abused.

UPDATE: Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for abuse of Amite woman held in cage

Jody Lambert of Amite pleaded guilty in October to a federal civil rights charge. He's the latest to be sentenced in the case which is playing out in federal court in New Orleans and state court in Tangipahoa Parish.

Prosecutors say in court documents Lambert has cooperated and that they have agreed to seek less than the maximum 10-year prison sentence.

A husband and wife face about three decades in prison after pleading guilty or no contest in state and federal courts.

Woman caged, held captive in Amite tells abuser: 'You made my life a living hell' AMITE — The autistic woman who was held captive and forced to live in an outdoor cage in Amite told one of her relatives Tuesday that she made…