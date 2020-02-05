On Jan. 8, 13 members of Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community gathered at member Pam Villagran’s home, in Hammond, for their first 2020 monthly meeting. During the meeting, the members discussed the various projects, old and new, they would be working on in the new year.
The club also welcomed new member Cathy Vilardo. Vilardo jumped in quickly, volunteering to help Villagran lead the club’s dictionary project, which provides dictionaries to all third grade students at Holy Ghost Elementary and East Side Elementary.
Wednesday Volunteers is part of Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community, which is one of 15 parish chapters that belong to the statewide organization Louisiana Volunteers for Family and Community. TVFC has two groups within its chapter: Wednesday Volunteers and Sunshine Ladies. For information, contact the Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community’s membership chairwoman Sue Nelson at (225) 567-9769.