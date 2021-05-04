Visit the USS Kidd with library pass
The Livingston Parish Library is expanding its collection through a new partnership with the USS Kidd and museum in downtown Baton Rouge. Library cardholders are able to check out free passes to visit Baton Rouge’s destroyer and Louisiana Veterans Museum.
Dubbed Culture Passes, this new program aims to further the library’s mission of being a leader for innovative library services and providing members of the community with resources to fulfill their informational, educational, recreational, and cultural needs. The Culture Pass program partners the library with local museums and cultural institutions to allow cardholders free entry to participating venues. The USS Kidd Veterans Museum is the first participant in the Culture Pass program.
Library Director Giovanni Tairov said, “As I frequently say, the library is more than just a collection of books. It is a gateway to an amazing array of services for both educational and cultural enrichment. I appreciate the museum’s Executive Director Rosehn Gipe for providing our patrons with the fantastic opportunity to explore this world-famous museum where they can learn about our country’s rich naval history.”
USS KIDD Culture Passes allow a family of up to four — two adults and two children or one adult and three children — to tour the naval ship. Passes can be borrowed from any of the LPL’s five branches for up to one week; however, passes cannot be reserved in advance or renewed.
USS Kidd Culture Passes are the latest addition to the Library’s diverse collection. Over the past two years, the library has worked to integrate nontraditional items into its physical collection. These items include mobile hot spots, cake pans and educational equipment such as telescopes, graphing calculators, microscopes and musical equipment. For details on the library’s expanding collection as well as USS Kidd Culture Passes, visit www.mylpl.info/borrow.
Art on display
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host a photography exhibit through June 26. Photographers will include juried photography members of the ACLP and the Parish Photography League. The opening reception is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15 at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. For information, visit www.artslivingston.org or contact (225) 664-1168 or info@artslivingston.org.
Temporary deadline changes
The temporary early deadlines should end soon, but please don't change yet. Because of adjustments being made to The Advocate's presses, deadlines for submitting items to The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate are being changed. Submit photos and text by 5 p.m. Thursdays.