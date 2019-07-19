A 19-year-old woman suspected of impairment was killed in a single vehicle crash on LA Hwy 444 west of LA Hwy 22 in Livingston Parish late Thursday, according to Louisiana State Police.
LSP identified the driver as Megan Shoeman of Livingston. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office.
A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
Shoeman was driving eastbound at a high rate of speed when she drove off the roadway and hit a tree, according to LSP. The vehicle overturned.
LSP said she was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash but was partially ejected from the vehicle.
LSP said that impairment is suspected and that a toxicology sample was obtained. The crash remains under investigation.