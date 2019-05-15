Each month, the Livingston Parish Library offers a variety of art exhibits and displays featuring works of local and regional artists. The art showings at each library branch are:
Albany-Springfield Branch
Art gallery: Galaxy art by various artists
Display cases: Pop culture space memorabilia
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
Art gallery and floor display cases: Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory photos and information
Foyer display cases: Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing
Main Branch in Livingston
Art gallery: Artwork by Chris B. Jones
South Branch
Art gallery: Paintings by Mary Gardner
Watson Branch
Display Cases and art gallery: Photography by Aiden Putnam