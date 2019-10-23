Stephanie Sprague promised her pharmaceutical team from Winn-Dixie, “I don’t know where it will be or when, but we will work together again.” The team was let go in 2017 following damages in the 2016 flood. Now, Sprague’s promise has been fulfilled at her own pharmacy, Papa’s Farmacia via Luzianna LLC, at 25831 Walker South Road.
In addition to full pharmaceutical services, Sprague is certified to administer RxGenomix tests.
“Each body is unique and metabolizes uniquely,” she said. “Some medication could be ineffective or even kill you because of your unique makeup.”
RxGenomix tests, conducted through a cheek swab, provide doctors with the DNA information they need to predict how each patient will react to medication, according to a news release.