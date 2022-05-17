Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Science and Technology recognized students for outstanding academic performance at the college’s honors convocation held May 2.
Awards were presented to the following students:
Livingston Parish
Brandon Cannella, of Denham Springs, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Engineering Technology; Caleb Charpentier, of Livingston, Outstanding Senior Award in Biological Sciences; Collin Crane, of Livingston, Outstanding Graduate Award in Industrial Technology (associate degree); and Phoenix LeBlanc, of Denham Springs, Outstanding Senior Award in Biological Sciences.
Tangipahoa Parish
Hunter Hollie, of Ponchatoula, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Physics; Emma Pinion, of Loranger, Outstanding Senior Award in Biological Sciences; and Jonathan Scafidel, of Hammond, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Industrial Technology (bachelor's degree).