The White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (Initiative) on Aug. 3 announced its eighth cohort of HBCU Scholars. This program recognizes 86 undergraduate, graduate and professional students for their accomplishments in academics, leadership and civic engagement, a news release said.
Enrolled at 54 of the nation’s HBCUs, the scholars were selected from an applicant pool of over 200 students who submitted completed applications that included a transcript, resume, essay, and letter of recommendation. Applications also required the signature of their university president, adding a level of prestige to this application process.
Students from Louisiana selected include:
- Edrius Staff, of Baton Rouge, Southern University Law Center, Baton Rouge
- Normandie Cormier, of Lafayette, Xavier University, New Orleans
- Noah Williams, of Ponchatoula, Xavier University, New Orleans
- Kevin Taylor-Jarrell, of Zachary, Southern A&M University, Baton Rouge
Students from other states attending Louisiana schools include:
- Jerika Edwards, Mobile, Alabama, Dillard University, New Orleans
- Spencer Jones, of Marion, Arkansas, Dillard University, New Orleans
- Jordan Braithwaite, of Florisson, Missouri, Grambling State University, Grambling
- Ebony Cormier, of Grand Prairie, Texas, Southern University Law Center, Baton Rouge
Over the course of an academic school year, the HBCU Scholars selected through this program will serve as ambassadors of the initiative and their respected institution. The Initiative will provide scholars with information about the value of education as well as networking opportunities. Scholars can also share these resources with their fellow students.
This cohort of HBCU Scholars will also participate in national and regional events and monthly classes with Elyse Jones, HBCU Scholar Program coordinator, Initiative staff and other professionals from a wide range of disciplines. All HBCU Scholar events are designed to connect HBCU students with nonprofit, business, and federal leaders to discuss professional development while identifying challenges and providing equitable solutions to barriers that HBCU students face when preparing and entering the 21st century workforce.