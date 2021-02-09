To watch Denham Springs junior soccer player Axel Agurcia handle the ball is to see someone who appears to have been born ready to play soccer.
It's not that the Yellow Jackets boys soccer team is a one-man show, rather, its that Agurcia stands out with production that seems to come effortlessly.
In last Friday’s 9-1 win over West Monroe in the first round of the LHSAA playoffs, Agurcia scored four goals and had three assists. For the season, he has scored 32 goals of Denham Spring’ 65 goals, but the numbers don’t tell the whole story.
“I can’t use any one word to describe what he means to our team,” Denham Springs coach Miller Hilliard said. “The biggest thing I’ve noticed in watching him play is the he dribbles like someone else would run. There’s no effort involved for him to keep the ball at his feet.
“He glides with the ball, and it goes exactly where he wants it to go.”
The numbers are impressive on their own, more so since Agurcia plays center midfield for the Jackets. Hilliard hasn’t held back in his praise for Agurcia.
“I’ve said this before, I think he’s the best player in the state,” Hilliard said.
It's heady stuff for Agurcia, who had few opportunities to play soccer in his home country of Honduras before his family moved to Denham Springs when he was 10 years old. Through hard work, his natural ability has blossomed, and doesn’t take time to concern himself with being called one of the state’s best.
“I’m not really worried about that. I just play my game,” Agurcia said. “Since I got here, I’ve been learning new stuff and improving every practice.”
After scoring 14 goals in his sophomore season, Agurcia’s improvement has shown up on the field. Agurcia’s sophomore season saw Denham Springs advance to the LHSAA semifinals for the first time in school history, and he likes the Yellow Jackets chances this year.
Fourth-seeded Denham Springs (14-3-2) already owns a regular-season win over top-seeded Catholic. The Yellow Jackets host 12th ranked Mandeville, another team they defeated in the regular season, with a quarterfinal playoff berth on the line.
“I feel like this year we’ve got a great chance,” Agurcia said. “We know we can play with anybody, and we’re not afraid.”
DSHS has 8 athletes sign for the next level of play
Besides hosting a soccer playoff match and a boys basketball game last Friday, the Denham Springs campus was already buzzing with sports activity.
That afternoon, in the school gymnasium, the Yellow Jackets hosted a signing ceremony for eight athletes in four sports as they signed their national letters of intent to attend college.
Football was represented by four athletes; tight end Myles Edwards, quarterback John McDaniel, and linemen Stacy Johnson and Chris Smith.
Edwards signed with Amherst College, a school located in Amherst, Massachusetts, that claims to have the oldest athletic program in the country. McDaniel (Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas), Johnson (Louisiana College) and Smith (Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas) completed the football signings.
Wes Jacobs signed on to play golf at Southern Arkansas, and outfielder Alexis Richardson inked with Xavier University of Louisiana to play softball. Xavier launched its softball program this year, and played its first game last week.
The Yellow Jackets baseball program had two players sign. Infielder Reese Smith is headed to Goodman, Mississippi, to play for Holmes Community College, and pitcher Lane Dudley will join Centenary College in Shreveport.